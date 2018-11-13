Washington State coach Mike Leach speaks during Pac-12 Football Media Day on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Mike Leach on a Pac-12 coaches fantasy brawl is an instant classic. And here are some of his other takes

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

November 13, 2018 11:36 AM

Mike Leach is not your typical college football head coach.

He’s actually not your typical coach in any sport. His unfiltered, “anything but football” stances on life, marriage and pirates has turned him into one of the more quotable coaches around. Yesterday, he added another one of his “musings” to the greatest hits collection.

When being asked about who would win in an all-out brawl between the Pac-12 head coaches, this is how he described it.

He picked Utah’s Kyle Wittingham and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards as coaches who would win the brawl for all; ironically, enough it may come down to those two teans in the Pac-12 South. It isn’t the first time Leach has gone off and said something.... interesting. Here’s some of his greatest hits.

And lastly, my personal favorite…That one time where most of the Pac-12 coaches were with their wives and well, Leach is holding a football.

Mike Leach, never change.

