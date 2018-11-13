Mike Leach on a Pac-12 coaches fantasy brawl is an instant classic. And here are some of his other takes

Mike Leach is not your typical college football head coach.
He’s actually not your typical coach in any sport. His unfiltered, “anything but football” stances on life, marriage and pirates has turned him into one of the more quotable coaches around. Yesterday, he added another one of his “musings” to the greatest hits collection.
When being asked about who would win in an all-out brawl between the Pac-12 head coaches, this is how he described it.
I know we've all wondered it, but if there was an all out brawl among the Pac-12 football head coaches, who would be the last coach standing? Here's Mike Leach's take: pic.twitter.com/CBguAAbn8r— Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 13, 2018
He picked Utah’s Kyle Wittingham and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards as coaches who would win the brawl for all; ironically, enough it may come down to those two teans in the Pac-12 South. It isn’t the first time Leach has gone off and said something.... interesting. Here’s some of his greatest hits.
I’d like to use this opportunity to honor a true American legend, Mr. Burt Reynolds. RIP Burt, thanks for everything. https://t.co/64qzCjUe8m— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) November 12, 2018
Mike Leach cooling off his coffee during a press conference is ... something else.— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 28, 2017
@SWXSamAdams pic.twitter.com/9pJYsR1VAP
And lastly, my personal favorite…That one time where most of the Pac-12 coaches were with their wives and well, Leach is holding a football.
The coaches and their wives are all set for the #ESPYS red carpet! pic.twitter.com/tpRLWFl5R0— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 13, 2016
Mike Leach, never change.
Comments