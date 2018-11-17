Huskies top Oregon State 42-23 in home finale

Washington is one win away from the Pac-12 championship game.
UW defeated Oregon State 42-23 in the home finale at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With a victory over Washington State in Friday’s Apple Cup, the Huskies will win the Pac-12 North.
The first quarter couldn’t have gone much better for UW. The Huskies scored on each of their first four possessions and only allowed a field goal. They took a 28-3 lead into the second quarter.
Myles Gaskin rushed for 101 yards on his first three carries, including a 64-yard run on UW’s third offensive play that set up a 4-yard touchdown run from Salvon Ahmed.
The Huskies then scored on another Ahmed 4-yard run, a 17-yard pass from Jake Browning to Aaron Fuller an a 21-yard pass from Browing to Cade Otton. They finished the first quarter with 252 total offensive yards.
UW led 35-16 at the half as Oregon State added a touchdown and two field goals. The Huskies were never really threatened, but they did allow the Beavers to finish with 363 offensive yards.
With 7:25 left in the third quarter and UW leading 35-16, the Beavers forced the Huskies to punt. But the ball hit an Oregon State player and UW recovered. That set the Huskies up at the 6-yard line and Gaskin ran for the touchdown on the first play to stretch UW’s advantage to 42-16.
UW’s seniors led the way in their final home game. Browning finished 17-of-23 for 242 yards and three touchdowns, while Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Defensively, Ben Burr-Kirven had 11 tackles.
