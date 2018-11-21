All-Time Apple Cup. Here’s what happens when you take the greatest Cougars and Huskies and battle it out

In 110 Apple Cups, there’s been many great players from Washington and Washington State.
Could you imagine what it would be like to get all of the best of the best together and play one Ultimate Apple Cup? Well, we did.
It would be the greatest Apple Cup of all-time... if things like time and space weren’t an issue. Thankfully, on the internet, it’s not a problem.
Mind you it’s not easy to pick these teams. Would Cougs fans prefer one of their legendary quarterbacks over Alex Brink, who never lost an Apple Cup? And which two Husky running backs to pick?
Keep reading to find out. Enjoy.
Washington State offense
Quarterback: Drew Bledsoe
Running backs: Jerome Harrison and Rueben Mayes
Wide receivers: Marquess Wilson and Vince Mayle
Tight end: Pat Beach
Offensive line: Mel Hein, Mike Utley, Cody O’Connell, Derrick Roche, Joe Dahl
Washington State defense
Defensive line: Rien Long, Hercules Mata’afa, Chad Eaton, DeWayne Patterson
Linebackers: James Darling, Anthony McClanahan, Mark Fields
Secondary: Marcus Trufant, Deone Bucannon, Paul Sorenson, Ken Greene
Punter/Kicker: Jason Hanson
Head coach: Mike Price
Washington offense
Quarterback: Cody Pickett
Running backs: Myles Gaskin and Napoleon Kauffman
Wide receivers: Dante Pettis and Mario Bailey
Tight end: Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Offensive line: Olin Kreutz, Benji Olson, Lincoln Kennedy, Mike Zandofsky, Jeff Toews
Washington defense
Defensive line: Steve Emtman, Reggie Rogers, Doug Martin, Larry Triplett
Linebackers: Ben Burr-Kirven, Shaq Thompson, Dave Hoffmann
Secondary: Budda Baker, Lawyer Milloy, Sidney Jones, Calvin Jones
Punter/Kicker: Chuck Nelson
Head coach: Don James
So, where is this game going to be played at? I mean, is there any question? It’s the greatest setting in college football. Of course we’re playing this at Husky Stadium. No offense to those who wave the banner of the Cougars but Martin Stadium isn’t exactly the most picturesque setting.
Prediction
Well, you’ve got the best of both sides and in a close game I’ve the the Huskies outlasting the Cougars. The difference being a late TD by Myles Gaskin gives UW a 35-31 lead. As Bledsoe leads the Cougars down the field, he’s intercepted in end zone by Budda Baker to preserve the 35-31 Husky victory.
I hope 111th edition of the Apple Cup gives us that type of excitement.
