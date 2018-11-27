Huskies path to the Rose is clear. WSU? Not so much. College Football Playoff rankings and reactions

We’ve reached the final weekend of the college football season, one playoff spot has been locked up. Three others are going to be claimed by Saturday night. Championship Week is like a thunderstorm warning, you know it’s coming. You just don’t know how ugly it’s gonna get.
We’ve seen craziness go down before, we will see some more this weekend and that I can almost guarantee. Here are this week’s latest College Football Playoff rankings.
CFP Rankings (11/27/18)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. UCF
9. Florida
10. LSU
11. Washington
12. Penn State
13. Washington State
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. West Virginia
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas A&M
20. Syracuse
21. Northwestern
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Missouri
25. Fresno State
Biggest surprises
No surprises really, we’ve known about the dance that will go down between Ohio State and Oklahoma. If Alabama beats Georgia then that leaves a spot for one of those two teams. More on that later.
What does this mean for UW, WSU
The Apple Cup settled the Pac-12 North; so for Washington State, they have to sit at home, but it’s not a bad thing. They can still claim a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, they just don’t control their own fate anymore. For the Huskies, they are in the driver’s seat for the Pac-12’s spot in the Rose Bowl. They can lock that up this week with a win over 17th-ranked Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
Why is this weekend important?
By Saturday night, we will know what the 2019 College Football Playoff will look like. Even with an Alabama loss, the Tide are in. We know that Notre Dame is in. Now it’s down to Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. If Alabama wins then it will be down to Oklahoma or Ohio State where style points are going to be needed.
CFP New Year’s Six Bowl Projections
Note: These will change based on Saturday’s results
Peach Bowl-Atlanta, GA (December 29th) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) Michigan vs. LSU (At-Large)
Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, AZ (January 1st) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At -Large) Central Florida vs. Penn State (At-Large)
Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena, CA (January 1st) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)
(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. Washington (Pac-12)
Sugar Bowl-New Orleans, LA (January 1st) (Big 12 vs. SEC)
(Big 12) Texas vs. Florida (SEC)
College Football Playoff Semifinals
Cotton Bowl-Arlington, TX (December 29th) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. Georgia (No. 4)
Orange Bowl-Miami, FL (December 29th) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)
(No. 2) Clemson vs. Notre Dame (No. 3)
College Football Playoff National Title Game
Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (January 7th)
(No. 1.) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson
