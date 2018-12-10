The News Tribune’s 2018 all-state high school football team

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2018 ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lincoln Victor, Union, 5-10, 175, sr.: Dynamic, versatile, trusted leader of the 4A state champions. Completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,546 yards and eight interceptions, rushed for another 755 yards, and scored 36 total TDs. 4A GSHL offensive player of the year is considering five FCS offers.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rick Steele, Hockinson: Hawks now have the longest active winning streak in the state (27 games) after Royal’s historic loss in the 1A state semifinals, and won back-to-back undefeated 2A state titles despite graduating some key playmakers after last season’s championship run.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Cale Millen, Mount Si, 6-4, 200, sr.: Oregon commit completed 75.9 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards and 51 TDs, with just seven interceptions, and is the fourth QB in state history to complete 300 passes in a season. Added 453 rushing yards and 10 TDs on 110 carries. 4A KingCo Crest co-offensive MVP.
RUNNING BACK
Capassio Cherry, Edmonds-Woodway, 5-9, 185, sr.: Led 3A in rushing, finishing with 247 carries for 2,021 yards. Rushed for 200-plus yards in six games, and eclipsed the 300-yard mark twice, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Racked up 2,423 all-purpose yards and scored 26 total TDs. 3A Wesco South first-team selection.
Dontae McMillan, Chief Sealth, 5-11, 195, sr.: 3A Metro Sound MVP capped an impressive career with 186 carries for 1,875 yards and 24 TDs in his final season. The state’s top-ranked running back in the 2019 class has offers from four Division I schools.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jonny Barrett, Mount Si, 6-3, 200, sr.: Hauled in 95 catches for 1,568 yards and 28 TDs to pass 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. His receiving TDs are tied with Prosser’s Cody Bruns for third all-time in a single season. 4A KingCo Crest co-offensive MVP has four FCS offers.
Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom, 6-1, 185, soph.: Was a threat everywhere. Tallied 1,492 yards on 72 catches, and his eight interceptions at corner led 2A. Finished with 1,960 all-purpose yards and 26 total TDs — including three on special teams. 2A SPSL Sound co-MVP has offers from nine Power 5 schools.
Sawyer Racanelli, Hockinson, 6-3, 200, jr.: Led the state in receiving, netting 101 catches for 1,626 yards, and scored 33 total TDs — including all six in Hockinson’s 2A title win. Fifth player in state history with 100-plus receptions in a season is already staring down several career receiving records. 2A GSHL first-teamer has an offer from Oregon State.
TIGHT END
Evan Mannes, Glacier Peak, 6-5, 210, sr.: Primarily split out wide, but functioned as a receiver-tight end hybrid for the Grizzlies, coach Nick Bender says, and led them in receiving with 47 catches for 722 yards and 11 TDs. Added 41 tackles on defense. 4A Wesco first-team pick helped Glacier Peak reach the district playoffs, and has an offer from Air Force.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Chase Bunker, Gonzaga Prep, 6-3, 285, sr.: Center for the Bullpups blocked for an offense that led the 4A GSL with 2,236 rushing yards, averaging 319.4 yards per game and 6.1 per carry in league play. Was a 4A GSL first-team pick, and helped Gonzaga Prep reach the 4A state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
Geirean Hatchett, Ferndale, 6-5, 280, jr.: Top-ranked offensive lineman in the state in the 2020 class was a dominant guard for the Golden Eagles during their run to the district playoffs, and played defense. 3A Wesco North first-team selection has 25 FBS offers, including Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
Nathaniel Kalepo, Rainier Beach, 6-7, 315, sr.: UW commit is the top-ranked lineman in Washington in the 2019 class, and anchored an offense that made a run to the 3A state title game last season, and the quarterfinals this season. Left tackle was a 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick, and had 19 FBS offers before choosing the Huskies.
Owen Prentice, O’Dea, 6-3, 260, soph.: Anchored an offensive that averaged 365.2 yards per game and 6.9 per play and was dubbed the 3A Metro Mountain co-offensive lineman of the year. Pitched in 30 tackles, helping a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game in 3A (14.1). Was a first-team division pick on both sides of the ball.
Patrick Utschinski, Walla Walla, 6-7, 270, sr.: Powerful left tackle for the Blue Devils is one of the state’s top offensive line recruits in the 2019 class, and chose WSU over offers from Oregon State, Eastern Washington and others. 4A MCC first-team pick.
MULTI-PURPOSE
Jacob Holcomb, Puyallup, 5-11, 185, sr.: Dual-threat quarterback paced the Vikings to the 4A state semifinals, completing 201 of 307 passes for 3,148 yards and four interceptions, and added another 765 rushing yards on 120 carries. 4A SPSL MVP averaged 301 yards of total offense per game, and scored 53 total TDs.
ALL-PURPOSE
JoJo Siofele, Union, 5-11, 195, sr.: Biggest playmaker in the 4A title game (292 all-purpose yards, four TDs) finished the season with 1,924 all-purpose yards, including 125 carries for 946 yards, 58 catches for 867 yards and 19 total TDs. Added 31 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries at safety. 4A GSHL first-teamer has offers from Georgetown and Portland State.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Orin Patu, Rainier Beach, 6-4, 210, sr.: Transfer from Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.) helped the Vikings return to the 3A state quarterfinals in his only season with the program. Projected as a linebacker in college, Patu wreaked havoc in the backfield, was dubbed the 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive lineman of the year, and had offers from six FBS schools before choosing Cal.
Alexx Schmidt, O’Dea, 6-2, 270, sr.: Two-way lineman for the Fighting Irish tallied 48 tackles, including six for losses and two sacks, and helped O’Dea reach the 3A title game for the third straight season. Also blocked for an offense that totaled more than 4,700 yards. 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive lineman of the year was also a first-team pick on offense, and has offers from Idaho State and Portland State.
J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic, 6-5, 280, soph.: The nation’s top recruit in the 2021 class finished his sophomore campaign with 69 tackles, including 16 for losses and seven sacks. Was a dominant force for a Crusaders team that went undefeated against in-state opponents. 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive player of the year has 12 FBS offers, including Alabama.
Giovonni White, Lincoln, 6-3, 290, sr.: Two-time TNT all-state pick never missed the 3A state playoffs in his career, and capped his final season with 65 tackles, including a classification-high 25 for losses and nine sacks. Also blocked for an offense that averaged 443 yards per game, and 9.1 per play. 3A PCL MVP is considering three FCS offers.
LINEBACKER
Sav’ell Smalls, Garfield, 6-4, 240, jr.: No. 3 recruit in the nation in the 2020 class was somewhat limited by injuries, but still finished with 21 tackles for losses and seven sacks, and was named the 3A Metro Mountain co-defensive player of the year. Considering 25 FBS offers, including all four schools in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Danny Uluilakepa, Puyallup, 6-0, 215, jr.: 4A SPSL co-defensive player of the year’s 182 tackles at middle linebacker were a state best, according to MaxPreps. Averaged 14 tackles per game, had eight tackles for losses, four interceptions and two defensive TDs during Puyallup’s run to the 4A state semifinals.
Jaymason Willingham, Steilacoom, 6-3, 215, sr.: Utah State commit finished with 124 tackles, including 22 for losses and a classification-leading 15 sacks, according to MaxPreps. 2A SPSL Sound defensive player of the year also made an impact on offense, adding 142 carries for 1,198 yards and 16 TDs, and averaged 102.1 all-purpose yards per game.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Sam Adams, Eastside Catholic, 6-2, 205, jr.: Proved a problem everywhere on the field, piling up 1,711 all-purpose yards and 22 total TDs — scoring at least once in each phase — for the 3A state champions. Tailled 33 tackles and six interceptions at corner, and added 95 carries for 925 yards, and 10 catches for 203 yards, as the 3A Metro Mountain offensive player of the year, and was a first-team pick on both sides of the ball. Holds 29 FBS offers.
Darien Chase, Union, 6-2, 185, sr.: Nebraska commit was one of the state’s top threats in every phase, finishing with 1,368 all-purpose yards and 16 total TDs, including 1,004 receiving yards on 65 catches, during the Titans’ 4A state title run. Added 39 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions at corner. 4A GSHL defensive player of the year.
Ayden Hector, Eastside Catholic, 6-1, 190, jr.: Lockdown corner didn’t allow a touchdown this season, but scored three of his own on interception returns during Eastside Catholic’s run to the 3A title. Added 51 tackles, 21 pass break-ups, and blocked five kicks. 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick has 15 FBS offers.
Kasen Kinchen, Lake Stevens, 5-11, 165, jr.: Led the Vikings’ secondary with seven interceptions, and added 56 tackles and 14 passes defensed at corner. Also led Lake Stevens, which advanced to the 4A title game, with 50 catches for 1,051 yards and 14 total TDs. 4A Wesco first-team pick on both sides of the ball has offers from Oregon and Northern Colorado.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
Blake Glessner, Woodinville, 6-1, 155, sr.: Helped the Falcons reach the 4A state semifinals for the second consecutive season, connecting on 15 field goal attempts — including 10 that were 30 yards or longer — with a long of 47. 4A KingCo Crown first-team pick booted 21 touchbacks and was a perfect 49 of 49 on PAT attempts. Also added four interceptions at corner.
PUNTER
Gannon Ginnis, Fife, 6-2, 170, sr.: Averaged 43.2 yards per punt, and his long of 82 yards ranked sixth in the nation this season according to MaxPreps. Also collected 1,721 yards and 30 total TDs as Fife’s dual-threat quarterback, and added 42 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries at safety. 2A SPSL Mountain MVP paced the Trojans to the 2A state semifinals.
