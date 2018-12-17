Former Seattle Sounders captain Brad Evans retires after a decorated 12-year MLS career

Former Seattle Sounders captain Brad Evans announced his retirement Monday after 12 seasons in MLS.
Evans was a member of the Seattle Sounders for eight seasons, from 2009-2017. In Seattle, Evans scored 28 goals and 31 assists. He was a member of two MLS Cup teams (2008 with Columbus, 2016 with Seattle) and earned 27 caps for the United States Men’s National Team.
After Evans’ eight-year run in Seattle, he spent his final season as a member of Sporting Kansas City.
In a press release, Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer had some remarks regarding his former captain.
“There are players that come around every once in a while that develop a really special connection with supporters, and Brad was that guy for us during his time in Seattle.” Schemtzer said. “Whether it was his unselfish playing style, his workmanlike attitude every day in training or his tireless work in the community, Brad was always a first-class representative of the Seattle Sounders. I’d like to join our organization in congratulating him on a successful career.”
Evans released a statement thanking the franchises and fans he’s played for in his 12-year career.
“The last 12 years have been an absolute privilege, and there are so many teammates, players, coaches and fans who I am excited to thank,” Evans said. “I’m extremely proud to have represented Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City and the United States and appreciate every opportunity I have been given. Although my playing career has ended, I look forward to keeping the special relationships I’ve made throughout my time in Major League Soccer.”
After he ended his run with the Sounders in February of this year, the team released a tribute video to Evans.
