Who are the experts picking to win the 2018 Alamo Bowl: The Cougars or Cyclones?

The 2018 Alamo Bowl matchup is one of the more must-see non New Year’s Six Bowls in the 2018 college bowl season. The Pac-12’s best story of the year, the Washington State Cougars, and one of the best stories from the Big 12, the Iowa State Cyclones, are matched up in San Antonio.
Two rabid fan bases, one Alamodome, and one winner. So who are the college football experts picking for the 2018 Alamo Bowl?
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg is picking the Washington State Cougars and believes that the indoor track will favor Wazzu much more than the snowy Pullman weather did.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Six of the eight writers at Sports Illustrated are picking the Cougs over the Cyclones. The only two writers picking Iowa State are Andy Staples and Max Meyer.
Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review is picking Washington State over Iowa State. Lawson believes that the difference is Gardner Minshew’s ability to distribute the football and the Cougars experience is a deciding factor.
Randy Peterson-Des Moines Register
Randy Peterson on the Des Moines Register is picking Iowa State in a close one, all based on his hunch. I’ll let him explain it further.
“I’ve just got this feel that the Cyclones will beat the Cougars in Friday’s ... game at the Alamodome. It’s my gut, my inclination that Iowa State’s Big 12 competition was better than what coach Mike Leach’s team faced in the Pac-12, my notion that Jon Heacock’s defense will get it back together, my belief that the close call against Drake was a fluke, and my hunch that the Cyclones’ playmakers will have better games than Washington State’s playmakers”
As for my pick?
I’m picking the Iowa State Cyclones in high scoring, yet close ballgame, 38-35. I think both Iowa State and Washington State will be able to put up points on the board. But Iowa State’s ability to get timely turnovers has been a staple of the Matt Campbell era and that will continue to be a theme. Regardless of the result, I just hope it ends up being more interesting than the Music City Bowl between Purdue and Auburn.
Comments