MLS Coach of the Year renamed in honor of legendary Sounders coach Sigi Schmid

File-This Feb. 23, 2016, file photo shows Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid greeting fans after a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal against Club America, in Seattle. The Seattle Sounders and Schmid are parting ways after eight years. The team announced Tuesday, July 26, 2016, that Schmid’s run as the only coach in the franchise’s MLS era is coming to an end. Longtime Sounders assistant Brian Schmetzer is immediately taking over as interim head coach. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Ted S. Warren AP