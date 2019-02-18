Celebrate good times: Sounders announce plans for a season-long celebration of 10 years in MLS

Although the Seattle Sounders have been around since 1974, in 2019 they will become a 10-year old. At least in MLS years.
On Monday, the club announced a season-long campaign to celebrate their 10 seasons as an MLS franchise. The Seattle Sounders were a mainstay in pro soccer dating back to their time as a member of the North American Soccer League (NASL). They joined the top American soccer league in 2009, becoming one of the more popular MLS franchises with their distinctive rave green uniforms and big crowds at CenturyLink Field.
The Sounders will have two video series that will go in-depth to their 10-year history. “Once a Sounder” will take a look at the lives of some of the more iconic players in franchise history as they reflect on their time in Seattle. Another video series will be “Trophy Talk” and will feature a look back at all six of the Sounders major MLS trophies (2016 MLS Cup, Lamar Hunt Trophy 2009-2011, 2014 and a supporters shield in 2014).
Fans, media members and stakeholders will get a chance to pick their “Best XI” over the last 10 seasons of Sounders soccer.
The Seattle Sounders host Club Nacional de Football on Wednesday in an international friendly. The MLS campaign begins March 2 in a nationally televised match at CenturyLink Field vs. MLS newcomers FC Cincinnati at 7 p.m.
