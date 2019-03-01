Three issues facing the 2019 Seattle Sounders. And a look at Seattle’s MLS schedule

On Saturday, it begins.
The long journey of an MLS season starts when the Seattle Sounders face off against expansion FC Cincinnati at 7 p.m. CenturyLink Field. Even before they take the field, the Sounders have expectations of once again contending for Western Conference supremacy.
The Sounders, after back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2017 in the MLS Cup, were ousted in the Western Conference semifinals by the Portland Timbers. Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey expects more for 2019.
“We’re at a mature point in our cycle,” Lagerwey said Thursday. “We’re have a lot of veteran guys here that have developed before … and we need to win now. We need to win the title.”
Here’s a look at three issues facing the Sounders.
Struggles from the start
Slow starts and the Sounders, much like I-5 and rush hour traffic, have gone together in a bad way the last couple of years.
The team has been able to overcome those starts but expended a lot of energy in doing so.
In 2016, Seattle had a 6-12-2 record on July 24 but that season ended with a 2016 MLS Cup title. The story was similar in 2017 when Seattle posted 5-7-4 record on June 17 but made the MLS Cup again, only to lose to Toronto FC this team. Last year, it was more of the same: A 3-9-3 record on June 30 had the Sounders sitting at the bottom of the conference but put together one of the great second halves in league history by going 15-2-2 to end the season.
“Everyone hasn’t enjoyed the last three seasons,” Cristian Roldan said. “Although we won MLS Cup and got to an MLS Cup Final, it’s been a stressful three years. And the reality is it’s been a stressful three years for the fans.
“There’s a whole up and down situation, I don’t think we ever want to anticipate that or want to go though it again but in the end, I love the result the team as shown in the end.”
Wild, wild, West
If the Seattle Sounders want to reach their third MLS Cup in four seasons, they will have to go through a tough Western Conference to do it. From Cascadia rivals Portland and Vancouver to facing off with Dallas FC and Sporting Kansas City, the West is tough.
Both LAFC and LA Galaxy will be contenders once again with the Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic poised to be among the league’s top scorers. Even the teams on the downside are dangerous, goalkeeper Stefan Frei said.
“Kansas City’s always been good, Salt Lake in the past was a powerhouse and they’ve gone through a bit of a transition but they’re on the rebound,” Frei said. “LA Galaxy, while I’ve been here, have been firing on cylinders; LAFC has been a good addition to the league and they’re competing right away.
“I don’t think the West has ever been down. ... I don’t think anybody is thinking (that) playing a West team over the last three years was an easy game. It’s going to be a challenge, I’m expecting high competition again.”
New captain, new era
On Thursday, Lagerwey named midfielder Nico Lodeiro the captain. He replaces Ozzie Alonso, who signed with Minnesota United FC in the offseason. Frei is the vice captain.
Lagerwey pointed out Lodeiro’s work ethic and leadership as the franchise is transitioning from one era to the next.
“To have a person of his extraordinary character and work ethic is something truly meaningful for us as a club,” Lagerwey said.
“He’s a reflection of our culture, I want Nico representing the Sounders anywhere in the world and I’m proud to call him our captain. The things that he embodies on and off the field with his character and work ethic, Nico’s a great person and a great player.“
2019 MLS Schedule
(Home matches in bold) (All times Pacific)
March
March 2 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on FS1
March 9 at Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
March 16 at Chicago Fire, 10 a.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
March 30 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
April
April 6 at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
April 10 vs. Colorado Rapids, 6 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
April 13 at Toronto FC, 1 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
April 21 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. on FS1
April 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+\u0009
April 28 vs. LAFC, 12:30 p.m. ESPN
May
May 4 at Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
May 11 vs. Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
May 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
May 18 at Philadelphia Union, 4:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
May 26 at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m. on FS1
June
June 1 at FC Dallas, 5 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
June 5 at Montreal Impact, 4:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
June 29 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
July
July 3 at New York City FC, 4 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
July 6 at Columbus Crew SC, 4:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
July 14 vs. Atlanta United, 1 p.m. on ESPN
July 21 vs. Portland Timbers, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
July 27 vs. Houston Dynamo, 5 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
August
August 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m. on FS1
August 10 vs. New England Revolution, 1 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
August 14 at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
August 17 at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
August 23 at Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. on ESPN
September
Sept. 1 vs. LA Galaxy, 3 p.m on FS1
Sept. 15 vs. New York Red Bulls, 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
Sept. 22 at DC United, 5 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
Sept. 29 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 4:30 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
October
October 6 vs. Minnesota United FC, 1 p.m. on JoeTV/ESPN+/YouTubeTV
