Returns, additions and a new captain for the Seattle Sounders, who expect big things in 2019

In this Feb. 20, 2019, photo, Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris drives against Club Nacional during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Seattle. Twelve months after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee, nearly 18 months since he last played a full 90 minutes for either club or country, Morris is back on the field trying to prove his run of bad injury luck was just a fluke and rediscover his spot as part of America’s soccer future. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP