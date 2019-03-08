3 things to know about the next Seattle Sounders opponent, the Colorado Rapids

On Saturday night at CenturyLink Field, the Seattle Sounders will look to make it two straight wins to start the 2019 campaign.
They face their first Western Conference foe of the season in the Colorado Rapids. Here’s three things you need to know about the Colorado Rapids.
Seattle struggles
Playing in the Pacific Northwest can be a struggle for some teams. For the Colorado Rapids, there’s no place they like coming to less than Seattle.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The Rapids have just two wins in 13 tries all-time in Seattle. If you think that’s bad, the Sounders have scored 26 goals while Colorado has scored nine in that span. The last time these two teams saw each other, the Sounders blanked the Rapids 4-0 back on Sept. 29.
Snow Classico
Didn’t know if you knew this or not but it tends to snow in Colorado. In the season opener vs. Portland Timbers, what started out as a cool atmosphere with snow falling quickly became epic. It was a sight to behold, temps hitting an MLS record low 18 degrees at kickoff and snow all over. I can’t imagine what it was like to watch this game in person.
Not only did this game have insane weather but it featured six goals and controversial call that sent Colorado’s Axel Sjoberg off with a red card. It’s not hyperbole to say that this week’s matchup with Seattle will be a bit more tame, weather wise.
Tim Howard’s farewell
Not only is he an MLS icon but he’s one of the greats to ever don the red, white and blue for the United States Men’s National Team. At season’s end, Tim Howard will be hanging up his goalkeeper gloves and retiring.
Known as the “Secretary of Defense,” Howard has record for the most wins with 62, and appearances with 121 for the USMNT. As a member of the Rapids since 2016, Howard has averaged 65.5 saves in his four years in net. Howard spent time in MLS with the New York Metrostars (now New York Red Bulls) from 1998-2003 before going to England playing for Everton and Manchester United before returning to MLS in 2016.
A moment Sounders fans won’t forget involving Tim Howard is fellow USMNT and Sounders legend Clint Dempsey scoring an amazing goal right past Howard to stun the Colorado crowd.
Comments