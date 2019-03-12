Two Sounders -- and one former Sounders star -- called in for USMNT duty

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Greg Berhalter announced his 24 call ups for training camp in preparation for international friendlies vs. Ecuador and Chile later this month.
Of the 24 players to receive the call, three have local interest at the U.S. continues to prepare for the Gold Cup later on this summer. Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan from the Seattle Sounders and former Sounder and Washington native DeAndre Yedlin come together as the team begins training camp in Orlando starting March 17.
The timing of the Sounders schedule and the international friendlies works out well for club and country. Following the Sounders match vs. Chicago on Saturday they don’t play again until March 30 at Vancouver.
USMNT’s friendlies are scheduled for March 21 vs. Ecuador in Orlando and March 26 vs. Chile in Houston.
“Our goal is to keep making progress. Building on the themes of last camp, building on the style of play of last camp, but also now evaluating a new group of players,” Berhalter said in a press release. “We made progress in the first camp and it’s now asking if we can take it to another level. When we are done with this camp, it’s important that we have a good idea of our strongest group of players heading into the Gold Cup.”
While some of the roster is well into their regular seasons with their international club teams, the 15-player MLS contingent is just two weeks into the season.
Morris has made the most of his return to the roster in the early stages of 2019 after an injury sidelined him for the final portion of the 2017 season and an ACL injury put him out of action in 2018.
In an average field time of 81 minutes through two games, Morris scored two goals in the season opener vs. FC Cincinnati and was honored with MLS Play of the Week for Week 1. Morris, along with Roldan have been a part of a Seattle offensive attack that has accounted for a league-leading six goals and taken a league-high 37 shots.
Yedlin is still having some success with the Premier League’s Newcastle United. He’s collected a goal and an assist this season and started in five of the team’s last seven matches.
Below is the full 24-man roster.
USMNT Roster (Name/Club Team)
Goalkeepers
Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)
Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
Defenders
John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
Omar Gonzales (Atlas)
Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes)
Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)
Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact)
Matt Miazga (Reading)
Tim Ream (Fullham)
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Midfielders
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)
Weston Mickennie (Schalke)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)
Forwards
Paul Arriola (D.C. United)
Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake)
Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC)
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
Christian Ramirez (LAFC)
Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)
