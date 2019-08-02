Sports
Sounders defender Torres slapped with 10-game suspension for performance enhancing substances
Major League Soccer announced that Seattle Sounders center back Roman Torres has been suspended 10 games and fined 20 percent of his annual salary for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance.
Per the MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement, Torres may not participate in team training or use team training facilities (unless rehabilitating an injury under the direction of team training or medical staff), he may not participate in tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages and he may not attend team events, including team appearances.
Prior to his scheduled return to the Sounders on Sept. 29 at the San Jose Earthquakes, Torres can train with the USL Tacoma Defiance 14 days before his suspension is up.
Here is the list of game Torres will be missing due to the suspension.
Aug. 4: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Aug. 10: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution
Aug. 14: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Aug. 17: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Aug. 23: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Sept. 1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy
Sept. 7: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Sept. 15: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Sept. 18: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
Sept. 22: D.C. United vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle hosts Sporting KC on Sunday Aug. 4 at CenturyLink Field starting at 7 p.m.
