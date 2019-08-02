Sounders defender Torres slapped with 10-game suspension for performance enhancing substances

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) argue after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Portland Timbers in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, July 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Major League Soccer announced that Seattle Sounders center back Roman Torres has been suspended 10 games and fined 20 percent of his annual salary for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance.

Per the MLS Collective Bargaining Agreement, Torres may not participate in team training or use team training facilities (unless rehabilitating an injury under the direction of team training or medical staff), he may not participate in tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages and he may not attend team events, including team appearances.

Prior to his scheduled return to the Sounders on Sept. 29 at the San Jose Earthquakes, Torres can train with the USL Tacoma Defiance 14 days before his suspension is up.

Here is the list of game Torres will be missing due to the suspension.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aug. 4: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Aug. 10: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution

Aug. 14: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Aug. 17: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Aug. 23: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

Sept. 7: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 15: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Sept. 18: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

Sept. 22: D.C. United vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle hosts Sporting KC on Sunday Aug. 4 at CenturyLink Field starting at 7 p.m.