The run for the roses begins this week. Who has what it takes to win the Pac-12 Conference?

Oregon’s Justin Herbert (10) is tackled in the backfield for a loss in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Ladies and gentleman, pick your fighter.

OK, so this isn’t Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat but the 2019 Pac-12 Football Season is poised to be one of those seasons that could produce a very dramatic and surprising race or, it could be very well be two teams separating themselves from the pack.

Some things have changed while others have remained the same which makes the road to the 2019 Pac-12 Title Game in Santa Clara, CA for the final time (finally!)

Handicapping the Pac-12 race is more like looking at it as a pyramid than picking a fighter. Each of the 12 programs are at different stages of the pyramid. Yet, the beginning of the season finds teams looking to reach the top of fending off the others to maintain their status. So what does the Pac-12 Pyramid look like entering 2019? The first stop isn’t much of a surprise.

Start from the bottom, stay at the bottom

...Hello Oregon State.

For the fifth time in four seasons, expect the Oregon State Beavers to sit at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference. Head coach Jonathan Smith is headed into his second season and he does have a total of 16 starters returning and while the Beavers might’ve got better over time, the north division is still a battle they just aren’t ready for.

If Oregon State wants to contend for a shot at a bowl game, they’ve gotta pick up six wins on their schedule. When you take a look at their schedule, they will most likely be the underdog in 11 out of the 12 (will be the favorite vs. Cal Poly on Sept. 14). If Smith can lead the Beavers out of the conference cellar in 2019, it might be the biggest surprise of all.

Give them another year

This trio of teams are what I’d call project teams. Colorado, UCLA, and Arizona are still in some minor building stages of what they want their programs to look like. Chip Kelly at UCLA and Kevin Sumlin are headed into their second seasons and the Mel Tucker era begins at Colorado. While they aren’t as bad as the Oregon State, they’re still in a mode of “wait and see”.

Of this group, it is Arizona that might seem the most worrisome at this point. The Wildcats were in the thick of the Pac-12 South race till back to back losses knocked them out of bowl contention. Add in the season opening loss to Hawaii and a difficult conference schedule still ahead, rumblings of Sumlin’s stay in Arizona may start up.

Everything has to go right

The higher you climb, the more difficult it is.

In the case of USC, Cal, Stanford, along with Washington State and Arizona State they are close to the conference contenders but one thing or another has to go right for each of them to join the conference contenders.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are starting a freshman quarterback after coming just short of reaching the Pac-12 title game a year ago. If Freshman QB Jayden Daniels can play to lofty standards and the defense continues to improve with seven starters back, a ticket to the conference title game is much closer than expected.

For Stanford, Wazzu, and Cal they find themselves closer to Oregon and Washington much more than most expect. In order for that to happen, things need to go exactly as planned in their respective favors.

Cal needs to set the tone early and can do so with wins in two of their first three games against Oregon and Washington, both on the road. Oh, and they also see Utah, Stanford, and UCLA on the road. Good luck.

The road is also rough for the Washington State Cougars entering 2019. The Cougars have to replace Gardner Minshew under center and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Unlike 2018, they really aren’t going to sneak up on anybody so they’ll have to take on all comers, including a trip to Seattle to face the Huskies at the end of the season.

A 9-4 record is a success for most programs out there but for Stanford, you could consider it a step back. A mid-season stretch saw the Cardinal lose four out of five games and knocked them out of the race in the north division. An improved Stanford in a division that looks winnable? The Cardinal have a chance, there’s just no Bryce Love to carry the load this time.

Then you’ve got the USC Trojans, they’re playing the role of the most fascinating team entering the 2019 season. It is pretty easy to tag this team as one of the best teams in the conference and at the same time, you can say that they’re potentially one of the biggest disappointments. After the controversial move to keep head coach Clay Helton, the Trojans are moving towards a air-raid offense attack that involves new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, if all goes according to plan, USC makes themselves a player in the conference race deep into the season.

If not, we may be looking for a new USC coach sooner rather than later.

The leading contenders

That leaves us with just three teams who start out the season as the leading contenders who are trying to fend off nine other teams and battle it out for a shot at the Rose Bowl, and possibly even more.

Most college pigskin experts are picking the Oregon Ducks to win the Pac-12 and it’s pretty easy to see why. The Ducks return standout quarterback Justin Herbert who could very well be the top draft pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. Add in depth on the offensive line and receivers who have impressed coming out of the spring and it’s easy to see why the Ducks are a trendy pick.

If you were to pick a leading contender in the Pac-12’s South Division, it’s the Utah Utes. The South is kinda, sorta on the verge of chaos or at least that is what it feels like each year but the one team to keep things stable is Utah. Last season they worked through their traditional November woes to reach the Pac-12 title game, the question now becomes, can they do it again? Quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss return for their senior seasons and the defensive line and secondary returns seven players. All signs seem to be pointed towards another shot at the Pac-12 title game but Utah has 12 games to prove they’re worthy of a return.

Lastly, you’ve got the reigning, defending and undisputed Pac-12 champs, the Washington Huskies. The Eason era begins at UW and with an offensive line led by Nick Harris and Trey Adams, you’ve got some stability there. Where the Huskies stay atop of the Pac-12 heap could be shaky is a defense that returns just two starters but Jimmy Lake remains the defensive coordinator so there really is no need to worry.

One thing the Huskies do have going for them is a favorable home schedule that brings both Oregon and Utah to Husky Stadium this fall. For a team looking to keep it’s crown and go to a second straight Rose Bowl, or even further the Huskies could use all the help they can get.