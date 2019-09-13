UW’s Isaiah Stewart, Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, and a rebuild at Wazzu lead college hoops preseason hype

La Lumiere’s Isaiah Stewart #33 in action against IMG Academy in the Boys Final game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Saturday, April 6, 2019. IMG won the game and the championship. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP

College Football is just getting started but creeping up behind the gridiron is the hardwood with college basketball beginning their seasons on Sept. 24 with the first practices starting around the nation. With the start of college hoops looming, the nation’s magazines are starting to give their takes on teams around the nation.

Both Gonzaga and Washington are returning NCAA Tournament bound teams while Washington State will look to leave the dregs of the Pac-12 behind and flourish under first-year head coach Kyle Smith.

Here’s what Athlon Magazine and Lindy’s College Basketball preview are saying about Washington, Washington State and Gonzaga ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Athlon

All American honors

First Team

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

All Conference honors

Pac-12 Conference

First Team

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Second Team

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Third Team

Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

West Coast Conference

First Team

Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Second Team

Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)

Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)

WCC Player of the Year

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Athlon’s Top 100 Players

9. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

23. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

54. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

91. Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)

96. Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

Top Dunkers

4. Nahziah Carter (Washington)

15 Most Impactful Freshman

2. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

13. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Under the radar coaching hire

Kyle Smith (Washington State)

Transfers to watch

Quade Green (Kentucky to Washington)

Grad Transfers to watch

Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)

Lindy’s

All American honors

Second Team

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

All Conference honors

Pac-12 Conference

First Team

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Second Team

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Third Team

Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Newcomer of the Year

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Top Rebounder

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Top NBA Prospect

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

West Coast Conference

First Team

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Second Team

Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)

Third Team

Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

Newcomer of the Year

Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)

Most Versatile

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Top NBA Prospect

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Lindy’s Top 150 Players

5. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

56. CJ Elleby (Washington State)

64. Quade Green (Washington)

67. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

97. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

103. Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)

111. Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga)

Lindy’s “All Cleaning Glass” Team

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Top Front Courts

3. Gonzaga

7. Washington

Athlon and Lindy’s Thoughts

Washington (Pac-12 Prediction: 2nd )

(Athlon Projection: NCAA Tournament Second Round)

(Lindy’s Projection: NCAA Tournament Second Round)

Although the Huskies lost four starters, two of which went to the NBA it is clear that Mike Hopkins is building something in Seattle and should be able to reach a second straight NCAA Tournament with the Washington Husky program.

Washington State

(Pac-12 Prediction: 11th)

(Athlon Projection: No Postseason)

(Lindy’s Projection: No Postseason)

CJ Elleby will be one of the few highlights for a team dealing with a tough rebuild under first-year head coach Kyle Smith. Athlon does feel that Smith does have what it takes to turn around the Washington State program based on his previous successes at Columbia and San Francisco where he won 20-plus games at both places.

Gonzaga (West Coast Conference Prediction: 1st)

(Athlon Projection: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

(Lindy’s Projection: NCAA Tournament Regional Final)

Another year, another season where Gonzaga is atop the West Coast Conference. Although it will be a Gonzaga-led race to the title, the Bulldogs will need to fit all their talented pieces together. Replacing five players from a regional final appearance from a year ago won’t be easy but there’s enough talent with Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, and Texas A&M transfer Admon Gilder.