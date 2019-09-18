Washington State to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”-like college football series

Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) AP

Mike Leach will soon be sharing the same space with Tony Soprano, Omar Little and Issa Rae.

HBO announces that Washington State will be one of four schools featured in their 24/7 College Football series in October. Joining the Cougars will be Florida, Penn State and fellow Pac-12 Member Arizona State.

Washington State will be featured in the final episode of the series on October 23, documenting the team’s preparations for Colorado. The Cougars play host to the Buffaloes on Oct. 19.

“This is a great time to be a Washington State Cougar and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Sports’ 24/7 franchise to give our alumni and fans a behind the scenes look at our football program and Head Coach Mike Leach,” Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun said in a press release.

For those who may not know what HBO is getting, here’s a taste of what they’re in store for.

Below is the full schedule of episodes featured the respective schools.

Episode 1: Florida Gators

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)

Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)

Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)

Episode 4: Washington State Cougars

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)