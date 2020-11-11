Chris Carson still not back, 21 Seahawks on injury list four days before they play at Rams

We knew the Seahawks were banged up.

But 21 guys listed on Wednesday’s practice/injury report?

Six #Seahawks starters miss practice. Two new injuries: center Ethan Pocic has a concussion, LB K.J. Wright has an ankle issue. Quinton Dunbar misses as coaches line up replacements at CB pic.twitter.com/sEkUxylVQe — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 12, 2020

Geno Smith? The backup quarterback to Russell Wilson who hasn’t taken a snap all season?

Did he hurt his ankle calling a coin toss?

“It’s a big challenge,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said following Wednesday’s practice, at least with those Seahawks who were available to.

“But that’s the state of the NFL this year. Guys are in. Guys are out.”

Coach Pete Carroll has said he suspects not having spring minicamps then a truncated training camp with no preseason games this summer has been a large reason for more injuries in this unprecedented COVID-19 season.

Yet the 21 players on Wednesday’s injury report isn’t quite as alarming as that number suggests. Nine players were listed but practiced fully.

Six starters missed practice. Only two were with new issues. Center Ethan Pocic has a concussion. He played all 65 offensive snaps in Seattle’s 44-34 loss at Buffalo on Sunday. Linebacker K.J. Wright also missed practice with a new ankle injury, four days before the Seahawks (6-2) play at their NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams (5-3).

Chris Carson did not practice. Seattle’s lead running back hasn’t played since he sprained his foot three games ago, in Seattle’s overtime loss at Arizona. Carroll said his lead back has been doing some running and is further ahead in his return from a sprained foot than number-two back Carlos Hyde is with his strained hamstring.

Hyde again missed practice. He got hurt in the Arizona game, too, and also hasn’t practiced since.

“Chris is running more so than Carlos is able to at this time. Chris is ahead of Carlos, also, coming back,” Carroll said. “He’s going to run (Wednesday) and (Thursday) and see how he handles that.

“I can’t tell you anything more than that right now. I wish I could.”

Travis Homer, rookie DeeJay Dallas and practice-squad back Alex Collins, signed last week, were the only running backs practicing Wednesday.

Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) also missed practice.

Nickel defensive back Ugo Amadi returned to practice on a limited basis. He’s been out since straining his hamstring in the game against the Cardinals Oct. 25.

Starting left guard Mike Iupati practiced. He’s been out weeks with a back injury. Jordan Simmons has been starting for him.