Seattle Kraken announce temporary AHL affiliation agreement

The Seattle Kraken announced a temporary American Hockey League affiliation agreement on Monday.

The Kraken will partner with the Florida Panthers and place eight to 12 players with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. The Checkers will serve as Seattle’s official primary minor league affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

“The AHL plays such a key role in the development of NHL players,” Seattle general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “This is a very important decision for the long-term success of our organization.”

There are already connections between Seattle and Charlotte.

Francis, assistant general manager Ricky Olczyk and Kraken director of amateur scouting Robert Kron all worked with Charlotte’s leadership group when the AHL team was an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. A former GM for Carolina, Francis also captained the Hurricanes when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2002.

“We are obviously familiar with (CEO and owner) Michael Kahn and the Charlotte Checkers as well as the area,” Francis said in a release. “This agreement helps ensure we can loan all of our prospects to one place rather than multiple locations. We would like to thank both Charlotte and the Florida Panthers for their cooperation to make this happen.”

The Kraken were previously awarded the AHL’s 32nd franchise in Palm Springs, but construction was delayed on the arena site in the Coachella Valley. Crews broke ground this month and the team will begin play in 2022.

Due to the delay, Francis and Olczyk spoke with several NHL organizations about a player-share arrangement.

Only 20 players dress for NHL games while up to three others are designated as scratches. Several of the 30 players selected by Seattle in July’s Expansion Drat as well as free agents signed to AHL deals or two-way agreements will play for the AHL affiliate. Players will be called up to the NHL throughout the season, some several times.

Prospects selected in the NHL Amateur Draft, which follows the Expansion Draft, must return to juniors or collegiate hockey if they aren’t placed on an NHL active roster.

“The AHL is such a vital component to building our team and having success on the ice,” Olczyk said in a release. “It’s our foundation, our bloodline.”

The Panthers will name the coaching staff, but Olczyk said in a release that the Kraken will have “lots of eyeballs” on their prospects.