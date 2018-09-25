Mom hits beer bong at college tailgate while husband watches in adoration

Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have played with each other all four years, a rare luxury for Washington to get that much experience in the backfield. They talk about their chemistry ahead of Auburn showdown.
Ohio State University has suspended football coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after finding he did not correctly handle domestic violence allegations against his former assistant coach, Zach Smith.