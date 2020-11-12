UW Huskies’ Erik Stevenson granted eligibility waiver for 2020-21 season

Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson celebrates a three pointers against Memphis’ during the second half on Thursday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

The NCAA approved an eligibility waiver for former Timberline star Erik Stevenson on Thursday. He’ll be able to immediately play for Washington in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Huskies are still waiting on the NCAA’s decision on Michigan sophomore transfer Cole Bajema.

Stevenson arrived at UW after two seasons at Wichita State. He was the Shockers’ second-leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 11.1 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.7 minutes. Stevenson started 21 of 1 games, shooting 37.7% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point line.

Originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018, Stevenson was considered the No. 31 shooting guard and the No. 193 player in the country. He chose Wichita State in June 2017 over offers from Washington, Washington State, Utah and LSU, among others.

As a senior at Timbeline, Stevenson averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks as a senior. He earned All-Class 3A honors from The News Tribune, the Associated Press and The Seattle Times. Stevenson, who set Timberline records for single-game (45), season (717) and career (1,861) scoring, was also The Olympian’s 2018 Area Player of the Year.

This story will be updated.