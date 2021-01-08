UW Huskies women’s basketball pauses activities, postpones next week’s games due to COVID-19 issues

Washington head coach Jody Wynn listens to questions during NCAA college basketball Pac-12 media day in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The Washington women’s basketball program paused team activities on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issue within the program.

The Huskies then announced on Friday morning that games at UCLA and USC — scheduled for Jan. 15 and Jan. 17, respectively — have also been postponed. UW had already postponed Friday’s game against Arizona, while Arizona State previously called off Sunday’s match-up due to COVID-19 impacts in the Sun Devils’ program.

UW Athletics released its weekly COVID-19 testing update on Wednesday. The university has tested 568 athletes and has three active positive cases, up from zero last week.

The Huskies last played on Jan. 3, falling to Utah 84-63. They’ve now had five conference games postponed, including a Dec. 21 match-up with Oregon State due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Beavers’ program.

The Pac-12 plans to work with teams to reschedule postponed games. UW’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 22 at Oregon State.

This isn’t the first Huskies’ program to deal with COVID-19 issues. The football team had to bow out of the regular season finale against Oregon, the Pac-12 championship game and a bowl bid due after positive tests and contact tracing left them with no offensive linemen available.

In November, the baseball team paused offseason workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The men’s basketball team has yet to postpone a game due to COVID-19 issues within its program.