Huskies top Cal in OT thriller to open Pac-12 play with win

Sean McGrew, Washington’s sixth-year senior tailback, who has now played in a handful of games against California in his career, reflected earlier this week about the last two times the Huskies met the Golden Bears.

“They honestly have had our number the past couple of games,” McGrew said, a few days ahead of Saturday night’s meeting between the Pac-12 North rivals. “I know the last time we went down there, we lost. And then the last time that we played them, it was up here in the lightning game.

“And, man, just disappointing outcomes for us those two games, for sure. Definitely left a bad taste in our mouth.”

In 2018, the then-No. 15 Huskies headed down to Berkeley, managed little offensively, at one point benched Jake Browning, and were stunned when standout Cal linebacker Evan Weaver, a Gonzaga Prep product, scored what turned out to be the game-winning points in the closing moment of the third quarter, when he intercepted a pass from backup Huskies quarterback Jake Haener, and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

In 2019, a nearly three-hour weather delay caused by a lightning storm nearby, turned into another disastrous night for the then-No. 19 Huskies. It was after midnight when Cal kicker Greg Thomas sent the game-winning field goal through the uprights, handing the Huskies a deflating conference-opening defeat.

The two were scheduled to meet again in the season-opener for both teams last fall, but it was one of so many games across college football swept aside by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Saturday night in Seattle, this Huskies team, looking to follow up on its first win of the season a week ago, was ready to flip the recent shortcomings of this series around.

“This time we’re at home — definitely no rain delays this time, it looks like it will be sunny and 75 (degrees) on Saturday — so I think the energy will be right,” McGrew said earlier this week. “And I think it will be a good Saturday for us.”

McGrew’s prediction came true.

There was no shortage of offense Huskies this time. There was no lightning on a warm and clear evening at Husky Stadium. And UW opened its conference schedule with a thrilling 31-24 win.

But, like games past in this series, there was, of course, drama that lasted late into the night. Regulation ended in a 24-24 tie, as the announced crowd of 60,104 collectively exhaled as Cal’s long field goal attempt as time expired landed short.

UW opened the overtime period with what was ultimately the game-winning drive. Dylan Morris connected with Taj Davis for a quick 7-yard gain, and two plays later Kamari Pleasant converted a pivotal third down, catching a short pass from Morris and dragging defenders for a 14-yard pickup and a first down.

McGrew then carried the ball three times, twice in the wildcat formation, and took the final direct snap 2 yards, stretching across the goal line to give UW the decisive points.

The Huskies defense forced a fumble at the 1-yard line on Cal’s overtime drive to seal the win.

Morris finished 19-of-32 passing for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while McGrew led the Huskies in rushing with 53 yards and the two touchdowns on 16 attempts, and tight end Devin Culp had five catches on six targets for 81 yards to lead the Huskies in receiving.

Before all of that, UW seemed in control for much of the contest. The first quarter was complete with, well, firsts for the Huskies.

Moments after UW opened the game with a quick three-and-out on its first offensive series, cornerback Kyler Gordon hauled in his first career interception. With Cal facing third-and-9, Chase Garbers tossed a ball toward the sideline, Gordon read the throw, and beat Cal’s receiver back to the ball, suddenly setting the Huskies up inside Golden Bears territory.

McGrew, making his first start of the season, and Culp, caught passes from Morris to help set up what was eventually the first touchdown catch of Davis’ young career.

Morris dropped back on third-and-10, found Davis over the middle, and Davis snagged the pass behind the outstretched hand of a Cal defender, and then stretched the ball across the goal line to give the Huskies a lead in the early minutes of the first quarter.

Cal answered on the ensuing drive, when tight end Jake Tonges leaked behind the Huskies defense, and caught Garber’s 1-yard pass on fourth-and-goal, to tie it, but the Golden Bears never grabbed a lead.

Morris completed five more passes on five attempts — to Rome Odunze for 15 yards on his first catch of the season after missing the first three games due to injury, to Culp again (27 yards), to Terrell Bynum (7 yards) and twice to Jalen McMillan for 16 yards and then a 6-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone — on UW’s six-play scoring drive its next possession.

The Huskies’ defense forced a field goal attempt on the Golden Bears’ next drive, and a mishandled snap kept Cal off the board.

UW marched down the field after that to push their lead to two touchdowns, scoring again on a 5-yard run by McGrew out of the wildcat formation to make it 21-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Cal converted a 29-yard field goal by Dario Longhetto as time expired in the half, but UW still took a two-score lead into the break.

Morris at one point completed 10 consecutive passes between UW’s three first-half scoring drives, and kept the Huskies moving on their opening drive of the third quarter, marching the offense inside the Cal 10 before a holding penalty backed them up, and ultimately left them to settle for Peyton Henry’s 32-yard field goal.

Cal answered with a pass from Garbers to Damien Moore, who scurried up the sideline for a 26-yard touchdown to cut the Huskies’ lead back to one score with little more than five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Huskies punted on their next drive. Gordon made a brilliant catch three plays later for his second interception of the game, keeping his toes in bounds on a long throw by Garbers down the sideline.

But, UW’s offense lost the ball moments later on a fumble.

Gordon made another big play on Cal’s ensuing drive, tackling Moore short of a first down on fourth-and-2, but the Huskies couldn’t capitalize, their next drive ending with a Henry field goal attempt that sailed wide left.

Two punts were exchanged before Cal tied the game with less than three minutes to play. Garbers converted a crucial third-and-4 with his feet, picking up 23 yards to set Cal up on the UW 11. Three plays later, on third down, he scooted into the end zone for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 24-24.

The Huskies went three-and-out after a pair of McGrew carries and a deep miss down the field on a pass from Morris to McMillan, leaving Cal with 1:16 to work with.

The Golden Bears drove into Huskies territory, and Garbers completed all four of his passes on the drive to set Cal up with a 55-yard field goal try as time expired in regulation, but it fell well short of the crossbar.

