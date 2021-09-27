Huskies notes: Revisiting Kyler Gordon’s big plays against Cal, an update on Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and more

Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon. Photo taken at University of Washington Huskies’ fall training camp in Seattle on August, 9, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

What was the best play cornerback Kyler Gordon made in Washington’s overtime win over Cal last weekend to open Pac-12 play?

It’s tough to pick only one — so maybe it’s worth taking a look back at three that gave the UW offense the ball back:

▪ There was the interception of Chase Garbers on Cal’s opening drive that led to the Huskies’ first of three touchdowns in the first half a few plays later.

▪ Then, Gordon intercepted a second pass late in the third, and dragged his toes across the turf to stay in bounds.

▪ And, in the fourth, he ended another drive in UW territory by tackling Cal running back Damien Moore short of the first down marker on a pivotal fourth-and-2.

“He had some moments now,” UW coach Jimmy Lake recalled during his Monday press conference. “Obviously the two interceptions — the NFL catch, toe-tapping with two feet in bounds. That fourth down play, that fourth down tackle that he had was very impressive as well.”

Lake said postgame Saturday the Gordon the Huskies saw in that win was the Gordon “that we all knew was going to happen.” They could see a breakout performance like this coming from their fourth-year sophomore defensive back.

Gordon, a former all-state player at Archbishop Murphy, after playing in four games as a true freshman to preserve his redshirt season, has appeared in every game since, including some starting experience.

He earned a preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod this summer, and has produced in each game this season starting at corner. He had seven tackles in the season-opening loss to Montana, one more and a pass defended at Michigan, and two more tackles and a pass defended last week in the win over Arkansas State.

And against Cal, Gordon seemed to be absolutely everywhere.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

His interception in the first quarter — on a third-and-9 when Garbers made a throw toward the sideline, and Gordon seemed to read the pass the entire way, cut in front of the receiver, and hauled it in — was the first of his career.

“I just want to do it again, and again, and again,” Gordon said postgame, on bringing in his first interception.

It didn’t take long to get his second. The Huskies were still clinging to their one-touchdown lead late in the third quarter, when Garbers dropped back on a third-and-3 and heaved the ball about 30 yards down the field. Gordon leaped into the air, steps away from the Huskies sideline, snagged the pass, and kept both feet in play as he crashed to the ground, sending his teammates into celebration.

The celebration was short — the Huskies fumbled four plays later, and Cal recovered — but then, with UW still in front by one score, Gordon made the stop on fourth down. Cal had marched into Huskies territory on the previous five plays, but was facing fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter. Moore caught a short pass from Garbers near the right sideline, and Gordon met him immediately, stopping him short of the first down.

He also finished with a team-high 10 tackles in this meeting with Cal, posting double digits for the first time in his career at UW.

Lake spoke postgame that night about what UW looks for in the cornerbacks it brings into the program. They aren’t cover corners, but tough and physical players — like Gordon — and he reiterated that again Monday.

“We have football players at corner, and that showed you right there,” Lake said. “We have football players at corner that are willing to go in there, stick their shoulder in there, make tough, physical catches, but are also fast and quick enough to cover the fastest receivers in college football.”

ZTF STILL ‘ON SCHEDULE’ TO RETURN IN 2021

There is still no specific timetable on the expected return of All-American and All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, but Lake reiterated he is “on schedule” to return to the field this season.

“He will be playing in 2021,” Lake said. “He is on schedule. He’s doing great.”

Tupuola-Fetui ruptured his left Achilles tendon during practice in the spring, but Lake said when UW opened fall camp the sophomore was ahead of schedule in his recovery, and that still seems to be the case. When asked if Tupuola-Fetui was still headed for a late regular season return, Lake noted “it could be earlier.”

“So proud of him,” Lake said. “His work ethic — everything. His attitude. Never misses a day of rehab. His body looks great. He is not on schedule, he is before schedule, like I had mentioned during training camp, and he’s still on that before schedule mark.”

EXTRA POINTS

▪ After leading the Huskies in rushing each of the first three games, tailback Richard Newton (39 carries, 138 yards, TD in three starts) did not play a snap against Cal, which Lake noted Monday was health-related.

“He was banged up, and we had to limit him during practice all week long,” Lake said. “He was going to be more of an emergency option for us on Saturday. And so thankfully we got out of there with a win and didn’t have to put him in harm’s way. He’ll be good to go this week.”

Newton remains listed as a starting option in the backfield for UW on this week’s depth chart, along with Sean McGrew, who led the Huskies in rushing against Cal.

▪ Lake listed Trent McDuffie, who was on the sideline Saturday, but not suited up, as week-to-week. McDuffie left the game against Arkansas State early two weeks ago.

Should McDuffie miss this weekend’s matchup with Oregon State in Corvallis, the Huskies could again turn to former O’Dea High School standout Mishael Powell, who started in place of McDuffie against Cal opposite Gordon.

“Mish Powell played like a starter,” Lake said. “He’s shown it in practice. He’s shown it in training camp and spring football, that he was willing and able to perform at that level. But you never know how it’s going to be when the lights are shining bright, and I thought Mish played a very good football game for us.

▪ UW’s wide receiver room now has all three of its original projected starters back in its rotation in Terrell Bynum, Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. Bynum and McMillan have appeared in every game since Week 2, but Saturday’s win over Cal marked the first game of the season for Odunze, who caught all three of his targets for 56 yards.

“It’s another weapon in the arsenal that we’re able to throw the ball up to,” Lake said. “He’s fast. He’s our tallest receiver. He can jump. He’s competitive.

“You’re going to see him progress again, I think, this week. He’s going to have even more opportunities to go make some big splash plays. He adds another talent on the field that our opponent is going to have to worry about.”