Oregon State tops Washington, 27-24, with last-second field goal

How quickly this game turned in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Reser Stadium. And how quickly it turned back.

Washington, on its first Pac-12 road trip of the season, had finally created some momentum late, scoring on a pair of Sean McGrew runs in the fourth quarter to take a one-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Then Oregon State did what it had for much of the game — run right at the Huskies. The Beavers canceled out UW’s go-ahead score on their next drive, when B.J. Baylor rushed for his second touchdown of the game on a 27-yard score. Oregon State forced a turnover on downs on the Huskies’ ensuing drive, and the Beavers rushed five more times to push the ball into field goal range, ran the clock to the final three seconds, and Everett Hayes knocked in the 24-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Oregon State won, 27-24, fans poured onto the field, and the Huskies were sent home with another loss, and a 2-3 record.

Not long before, the Huskies posted a pair of quick scores to take the lead. With the Huskies trailing by a score, Faatui Tuitele tracked down Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan in the backfield, sacked him for a 6-yard loss, and the ball popped out. Sam Taimani recovered, returned the fumble 13 yards and set the Huskies up at the 6.

Sean McGrew took a direct snap in for a 6-yard score for the second time in 17 seconds of game play to give the Huskies their first advantage since the game’s first drive.

The Huskies had finally evened the score again on their previous drive. Morris was sacked twice to open UW’s first drive of the fourth quarter, but connected with Pleasant, who scurried ahead and reached for a needed first down on a third-and-18. McGrew converted a third-and-2 moments later, and then took a direct snap and broke loose for a 39-yard score, escaping an attempted tackle just before he trotted into the end zone.

Before that, UW had trailed much of the way. The Huskies ended a streak of consecutive three-and-outs on opening drives their past three games by converting a quick score on their first possession against Oregon State.

Morris completed three passes, and McGrew rushed a pair of times to move the Huskies across midfield before Morris found Bynum, who had a step on a defender, to his right for a long completion, and Bynum outran the Beavers’ secondary for a 44-yard score.

UW’s next five drives in the first half ended without any points, and in three punts, a fumble and an interception.

Late in the first quarter, the Huskies ended Oregon State’s second drive, which seemed it would surely end in the tying score, just outside of the red zone. Oregon State had marched down the field, rushing on nine of 10 plays, to push the ball to the UW 18. Facing a third-and-5, Chance Nolan hustled toward the sideline to escape pressure, and made a jump pass to Tyjon Lindsey which would have resulted in a first down and extended the drive, until Nolan was ruled out of bounds before the pass. The play was ruled non-reviewable, leaving Oregon State to try for a 39-yard field goal, which sailed left.

The Huskies took over, but lost the ball moments later on the first play of the second quarter when Oregon State forced a fumble on Cameron Davis’ first carry of the game, creating a quick red zone opportunity.

The Beavers ran the ball on three consecutive plays with Garfield High School product Tre’Shaun Harrison, leading rusher B.J. Baylor, and then former Camas High School star Jack Colletto, who took a direct snap and barreled forward for the 3-yard score to tie the game moments into the fourth quarter.

After forcing a quick three-and-out — the Huskies had three in the first half — the Beavers grabbed the lead on their next drive, again running through UW’s defense before Baylor eventually strolled in for a 5-yard score.

Given how well Oregon State ran the ball — the Beavers finished with 25 carries for 106 yards in the first half — how its next drive played out was puzzling, but gave the Huskies another opportunity. They had been driving, and reached Oregon State territory on a 16-yard connection between Morris and Jalen McMillan on a third-and-5, but Morris’ next pass, under pressure, was hauled in by Avery Roberts. The Beavers somewhat surprisingly opted to throw on their next two plays, and the second pass by Nolan was intercepted by Asa Turner.

UW didn’t convert that drive, but forced a quick punt on Oregon State’s final drive of the half, and did manage some late points to cut the lead to 14-10 at the break. Kamari Pleasant carried six times for 55 yards on UW’s final drive of the half, eventually helping set up a 20-yard field goal by Peyton Henry after the Huskies came up short on three tries to convert a first-and-goal from the 6.

Oregon State extended the lead back to seven midway through the third quarter on Everett Hayes’ 29-yard field goal.

