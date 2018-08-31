Browning beat Gaskin in basketball? Gaskin can’t stop arguing? UW’s senior pillars let in on their secrets
UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have played with each other all four years, a rare luxury for Washington to get that much experience in the backfield. They talk about their chemistry ahead of Auburn showdown.
Washington juniors Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak to reporters Monday after they were honored by the PAC-12. Dickerson was a all-conference first team selection while Thybulle was named to the all-defensive team.