Phil Mickelson pulls off amazing trick shot over man's head

PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator Saturday night during a fight over his lackluster performance, which ended with Krista’s arrest. Glover denied his wife's allegations that she was attacked by her mother-in-law.
Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.
The 18-year-old shot a 6-under-par 65 - the best round of the tournament - Sunday at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish. Henderson edged New Zealand's Lydia Ko, the No. 1 golfer in the world, on the first playoff hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Ch
Upon completion of her first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday at Sahalee Country Club, South Korea's Inbee Park became the 24th golfer in history to qualify for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.