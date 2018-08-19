Lineman Kai Burgman leading by example for young North Thurston team

Kai Burgman is one of North Thurston High School’s top players this season. The senior, a two-way starter for the Rams, is the program’s most disruptive pass rusher, and a returning all-league selection on the offensive line from 2017.
He followed up last season’s campaign with an impressive performance in wrestling, placing eighth in Class 3A in the 220-pound bracket at Mat Classic XXX.
The athletic ability is certainly there for Burgman. North Thurston football coach William Garrow had high praise for Burgman during Thursday’s practice at South Sound Stadium in Lacey.
“If you had 11 Kai Burgmans, you’d probably win a state title,” Garrow said. “I mean, seriously. He’s such a hard worker.”
But, Burgman is more than just an athletic 17-year-old. He also excels in the classroom.
Ivy League schools have expressed recruiting interest in the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, and he has visted Harvard, Yale and MIT.
In addition to being a captain of the football team, Burgman is the student body president for North Thurston.
“A lot of it is working together with my different coaches and advisors,” Burgman said of his busy schedule. “They’re understanding, which helps a lot.”
Burgman’s commitment was on display Thursday. Prior to practice, he had his eyes dilated. Doctors said he could practice as long as his eyes had protection.
So what did he do? Grabbed some black tape and strapped the glasses from the doctor’s office to his head.
Because of actions like these, the rest of team falls in line behind Burgman. While he’s not too vocal as a leader, Burgman’s impact is still significant.
Another aspect that Garrow looks to as a source of confidence is the make-up of coaching staff. North Thurston, which finished 2-8 last season, has four assistants with over 20 years of head coaching experience, including Randy Swilley, Calvin Hicks, Keith Moffatt and former Rams’ coach Rocky Patchin.
Patchin was the head coach for the Rams for 24 years, and complied 227 wins during that span. Now, he’s the quarterbacks coach.
“I’m lucky,” Garrow said. “So fortunate that they’re all willing to do this. I have the title of head coach, but I get more out of them than they do me.”
Patchin has a task ahead in his first season as the quarterbacks coach. At the first summer league basketball game in June for North Thurston, senior starting quarterback Dylan Harn tore his ACL.
The injury catapulted sophomore Keeton Maggard Jr. into the starting role. The 15-year-old is familiar with the wing-T offense the Rams run, having played in a similar system in youth football.
Both Garrow and Patchin understand that Maggard Jr. is raw at the position. But both have confidence in the sophomore. Patchin, a 40-year coaching veteran, said that Maggard Jr. is one of the best quarterbacks that he has seen at this age.
While the team will run the ball heavily, there will be more passing incorporated into the offense than last season. Protecting the sophomore passer will be four returning offensive linemen.
In the backfield is a new starting running back in Jase Marcott. The junior, a speedy runner who Garrow said doesn’t shy away from contact, is ready for his new role.
Adding a wrinkle to the quarterback change is that Garrow has one of his lightest seniors classes in his three years at the helm. North Thurston will line up 12 seniors this season. Typically, Garrow said, there are about 20 seniors.
The reason for the low number is due to the district realignment that happened in 2016, Garrow said. When the school district boundaries were redrawn, it took a chunk out of the Rams’-then sophomore class. Players that would be seniors this season for the Rams are now at Timberline or River Ridge.
“It is what is,” Garrow said. “Nothing you can do about it. Just got to fight through it.”
Comments