Week 1: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.

NONLEAGUE

CAPITAL COUGARS VS. LAKES LANCERS

7 p.m. Friday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

About the Cougars: Despite heavy coaching turnover during the past year-and-a-half, Capital has more than 20 seniors spread out on both sides of the ball this season. Leading the way are the veteran duo of QB Grant Erickson (134 of 247 passing, 2,057 yards, 22 TDs in 2017) and two-time 3A South Sound Conference and Olympian All-Area first-teamer WR Chris Penner (57 catches, 1,066 yards, 12 TDs), who has led Thurston County in receiving in back-to-back seasons.

About the Lancers: Lakes returns more than half of its starters on both sides of the ball and will look to contend with reigning champion Lincoln and Bethel at the top of the 3A Pierce County League. The Lancers bring back their top rusher and tackler in RB/LB Khalil Lewis (188 carries, 1,331 yards, 13 TDs), who was a first-team 3A PCL pick on both sides of the ball last season.





Olympian pick: Lakes, 35-21

RIVER RIDGE HAWKS VS. W.F. WEST BEARCATS

7 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium, Chehalis

About the Hawks: River Ridge is coming off of its fourth consecutive trip to the 2A state playoffs in 2017, and brings back a handful of impact players like first-team 2A SPSL Sound selections senior QB/DB Tomasi Manu (58 of 101 passing, 805 yards; 46 carries, 520 yards; 41 tackles; 16 total TDs) and senior OL/DL Herbert Polu (38 tackles, five for losses), and honorable mention pick junior WR/DB Lamar Campbell.

About the Bearcats: Elma alum Dan Hill takes over at W.F. West this season after longtime coach Bob Wollan stepped down earlier this year after 12 seasons with the program. The Bearcats graduated several standouts, but return several starters, including junior WR LeAndre Gaines, who averaged 17 yards per catch in 2017.





Olympian pick: River Ridge, 27-24

TUMWATER T-BIRDS VS. TIMBERLINE BLAZERS

5 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey

About the T-Birds: The most successful program in Thurston County history is coming off of its ninth appearance in a state title game in 2017, and travels to meet another county powerhouse to kick off the season. The T-Birds return two of their top backs from last year in junior RB Dylan Paine (312 carries, 1,803 yards, 24 TDs), who was a first-team 2A Evergreen Conference and Olympian All-Area pick, and senior RB Zane Murphy (113 carries, 820 yards, eight TDs).

About the Blazers: Timberline, which advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals a year ago, graduated several players last season who are on college football rosters. But, the Blazers have reloaded. Junior Jamin Fa’alogo (74 tackles, 10 for losses, six interceptions, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns) who primarily played corner in 2017 has shifted to middle linebacker. The hard-hitter was a 3A SSC and Olympian All-Area first-teamer a year ago. He will now pilot a Timberline defense that was considered one of the best in the state last year.

Olympian pick: Tumwater, 28-27