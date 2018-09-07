Week 2: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
NONLEAGUE
NO. 6 TOLEDO INDIANS (1-0) VS. NO. 10 RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Rainier High School
About the Indians: Toledo has a four-year streak of 2B state-playoff appearances, and is expected to be one of a handful of 2B Central League teams to get back there. The Indians relied on a trio of running backs last season, and return two of them in seniors Ethan Buck and Colby Cherrington, who both put up more than 1,000 rushing yards last season. Buck led the way with 128 rushing yards in last week’s season-opening rout of Charles Wright.
About the Mountaineers: Does Rainier have the firepower to make a return trip to the 2B state playoffs this season? Friday night’s game against the Indians will offer a good indication. The Mountaineers opened the season with a 17-point win over Raymond last week, and still have senior QB Zach Lofgren (2 of 12, 61 yards, TD; 18 carries, 84 yards TD) running the show. Junior RB Brody Klein (11 carries, 108 yards, TD) and senior RB Cole Reise (16 carries, 90 yards, TD) take over in the backfield with longtime workhorse Ian Russell of at Western Oregon.
Olympian pick: Toledo, 35-28
NO. 1 TUMWATER T-BIRDS (1-0) VS. YELM TORNADOS (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
About the T-Birds: The running back duo of senior Dylan Loftis (12 carries, 101 yards, TD; 88-yard kickoff return TD) and junior Dylan Paine (9 carries, 47 yards, 3 TDs) paced Tumwater to a rout of Thurston County rival Timberline last week. Tumwater was in its usual form, capitalizing on its opponents miscues — the Blazers committed five turnovers — and churning out 310 yards of offense and five touchdowns. Can the T-Birds, on the road for the second week in a row, put up that many points against another county foe?
About the Tornados: Yelm is on the upswing after advancing to the district playoffs for the first time in more than a decade in 2017, and returning much of its nucleus, including senior dual-threat QB Kyle Robinson (12 of 24, 231 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 47 yards, 2 TDs). The Tornados found a way to grind out a close win over Skyview last week on the road in Vancouver behind Robinson’s arm and workhorse junior RB Carson Amendt (30 carries, 146 yards, TD). Senior LB Derrick Platt, the defending 3A wrestling champion at 182 pounds, led the defense with 15 tackles and a 67-yard fumble recovery for a score.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 42-27
W.F. WEST BEARCATS (1-0) VS. CAPITAL COUGARS (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
About the Bearcats: The era of first-year coach Dan Hill started with a thrilling upset win last week over visiting River Ridge. The Bearcats pulled off a come-from-behind victory late, edging the Hawks — who have made the 2A state playoffs the past four years — by a point. Junior QB Josiah Johnson (11 of 21, 211 yards, 4 TDs), junior WR LeAndre Gaines (5 catches, 109 yards, 2 TDs) and senior WR Carver Brennan (3 catches, 67 yards, 2 TDs) led the way in the Bearcats’ season-opening win.
About the Cougars: Capital’s group of veteran seniors — which includes 21 starters — pulled off an upset over Lakes on the road in Lakewood in last week’s season opener behind QB Grant Erickson (14 of 29, 191 yards, 2 total TDs) and WR Chris Penner (6 catches, 87 yards TD). The Cougars gifted coach Terry Rose with a win in his debut, and the first-year coach said after he thinks the players have rallied around his new system. Capital looks to continue to right the ship in their home opener after missing the district playoffs in 2017 for the first time in a decade.
Olympian pick: Capital, 17-14
