Sumner starting QB Austin Grondahl relishing new role after back-to-back shutout wins

Senior quarterback Austin Grondahl has been waiting for his turn at Sumner High School. Two starts in, Grondahl is making the most of his new opportunity.
Grondhal led the way on offense on Friday night at Sunset Chev Stadium, finishing 11 of 17 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, as the fifth-ranked Spartans handily defeated visiting Olympia, 45-0. The senior signal-caller added eight carries for 38 yards and another score.
“I had to wait my time, which is totally fine,” Grondhal said. “Luke (Ross) is a great guy, taught me a lot. But it feels amazing to be finally be out here, playing for my community. It’s awesome football. It’s great.”
Chipping in on offense was junior wide receiver Deontrea Stoudemire, a transfer from Alabama. Spartans coach Keith Ross raved about Stoudemire in the preseason. So far, the praise has been merited.
Stoudemire recorded three receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown, which was the opening score of the game at the nine minutes, 25 seconds mark in the first quarter. The speedy wide receiver was a consistent problem for Olympia’s secondary.
Senior Devon Murray also had a productive game with two receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
It was a multifaceted attack on the ground for the Spartans, as seven different players rushed the ball at least once.
Junior running back Ra’Sun Williams added 10 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Camden Russell pitched in six carries for 26 yards and one touchdown. His score with 6:31 remaining in the fourth capped Sumner’s night.
Freshman kicker Wyatt Redding also drilled a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter.
But, as well as the offense performed, it was the Spartans’ defense that controlled the game.
Olympia junior quarterback Nathan Hermann didn’t complete a pass form more than 2 yards until the 5:23 mark in the third quarter. He finished just 3 of 17 passing for 21 yards.
“We’re fast,” Ross said amid a sea of Sumner fans following the game. “This might be our fastest defense I’ve ever had. We’re physical down the middle. Our defensive backs are all returners. Linebackers can run and hit.
“We just got good personnel. We don’t even do anything on defense, we just play base defense. We’re just letting them run and hit.”
The Spartans (2-0) have yet to allow a point this season in eight quarters played after also shutting out South Kitsap, 49-0, in last week’s opener.
Olympia (1-1) couldn’t find much success on the ground either on Friday night. The Bears’ main group of running backs gained 47 total rushing yards on 24 carries.
Olympia coach Steve Davis noted the youth of the roster, which features 21 junior starters.
“We lost some guys during the game (like running backs Garrett Iyall and Tyler Woods),” Davis said. “We’re young. But this is a learning lesson.”
Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe
NO. 5 SUMNER
7
17
14
7
—
45
OLYMPIA
0
0
0
0
—
0
S – Tyler Ruch 2 run (Colton Sigafoos kick)
S – Wyatt Redding 46 field goal
S – Deantre Stoudemire 12 pass from Austin Grondahl (Sigafoos kick)
S – Grondahl 3 run (Sigafoos kick)
S – Devin Murray 8 pass from Grondahl (Sigafoos kick)
S – Ra’Sun Williams 10 run (Sigafoos kick)
S – Camden Russell 3 run (Sigafoos kick)
Comments