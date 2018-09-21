The best way to describe Black Hills’ two-way standout Taylor Simmons? ‘He’s just a baller.’

In high school football, many athletes play both offense and defense, but few do it as well as Black Hills senior Taylor Simmons.
At running back, he’s rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries. He’s caught three passes for 79 yards, and more importantly, two touchdowns.
He’s had some big moments on defense, too, including a late interception against Prairie that lifted the Wolves to a 33-28 victory last week in Vancouver.
That win kept the Wolves (3-0) unbeaten heading into Saturday’s noon showdown with ninth-ranked Pullman (3-0) at Tumwater District Stadium.
When asked whether Simmons should concentrate on offense or defense when he moves on to college ball, Black Hills coach Kirk Stevens jokingly responded “yes.”
“He’s just a baller,” defensive coordinator J.D. Johnson said. “He’s a kid who plays with immense energy and passion all the time.”
Everyone involved with the Black Hills program, coaches and players, credits an ongoing conditioning program led by assistant coach Dave Claridge with giving the Wolves stamina to play both ways.
“It’s tough when guys play both ways,” Stevens said. “Eventually, they want to take a break and when they take a break something bad usually happens. (Simmons) is not taking very many breaks if any.”
With Zach Loveless, Preston Lee and Jaden Toussaint also available at running back, on the rare occasions Simmons leaves the field, it’s with the offense on it.
“He plays full speed on defense, when he needs a break we can give him one at running back because we’ve got options,” Stevens said.
“It’s not really that hard,” Simmons said of playing both ways. “We’re all in condition, so it makes it easier on all of us, unlike in previous years when we weren’t in as good of condition. We’re not tired in the fourth quarter.”
A running back since starting football during the fourth grade, Simmons has often played for his father, Jacob. The result is instinctive offensive skills paired with a more cerebral approach on defense.
“I’ve been a running back all my life, so I’m able to be instinctive and use my quickness and athleticism,” Simmons said.
Stevens said when Simmons first showed up at Black Hills to attend youth camps, coaches immediately decided he could be a special player.
“He has great quickness and acceleration,” Stevens said. “He can go from zero to 60 and set a guy up with a little juke move, get him going one way, then run through an arm tackle.”
“Taylor gives us a new level of speed we’ve never had in our offense before,” quarterback Ethan Loveless said.
Combined with blocking from an improved offensive line, the Wolves’ backfield versatility has allowed Black Hills to average 41 points in its first three games.
On defense, Simmons takes control in the secondary.
“He plays the ‘Robber’ position and sets all the coverages,” Johnson said. “He’s in charge of making sure that back end is aligned and where they’re supposed to be. He’s rangy, he’s got really good eyes. To play that position you’ve got to be able to see the entire field.”
“Taylor’s a quiet student of the game, a quiet leader. He’s all about leading by example,” Stevens said.
When Pullman comes to town Saturday, the Wolves will be facing their first ranked opponent of the season. The Greyhounds are also averaging more than 40 points per game, making a high-scoring game a possibility.
“They’re big up front, they’re well coached, they get to their blocks,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a good quarterback and two good receivers, they’re able to throw it around the yard a little bit.”
Stevens sees the matchup as “beneficial one way or the other.”
“If you win, it builds that next step going into league,” he said. “If you lose, it brings you back to reality: ‘We’ve got some things to work on.’ ”
Not surprisingly, Simmons just wants to get onto the field.
“It’s great. It will prepare us for other competition ahead of us,” he said. “I can’t wait.”
