Week 4: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
3A SSC
NORTH THURSTON RAMS (2-1) VS. CAPITAL COUGARS (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
About the Rams: Last week was one to forget for the Rams, who were shut out 41-0 by Peninsula. This year is one of coach William Garrow’s youngest teams, spearheaded by sophomore QB Keeton Maggard Jr. He began the season in impressive fashion, throwing for 4 TDs and 170 yards in his debut in a 48-18 win over West Seattle. But it’s been a struggle since then for Maggard, who only has 43 passing yards in the past two games. Junior RB Jace Marcott has been effective (32 carries for 276 yards with 3 total TDs in the team’s two wins.) This game will be an indicator of where each squad stands in the 3A SSC pecking order.
About the Cougars: Capital had a lackluster 2017 as they finished 3-6 and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. But this version of the Cougars — loaded with seniors — are off to a fast start in Terry Rose-era with their third straight win, most recently a 46-0 whipping of Shelton. Rose is the third coach in as many years for the Cougars, and his new program is working wonders so far. The defense is stout, allowing just 18 points. QB Grant Erickson and WR Chris Penner, both seniors, have carried over their strong connection from last year into this season.
Olympian pick: Capital, 38-14
YELM TORNADOS (1-2) VS. GIG HARBOR TIDES (1-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Roy Anderson Field, Purdy
About the Tornados: The Tornados began the season with a win — 45-41 versus Skyview on the road — but also have lost their past two games. Each loss was within three points or less and came against top squads in No. 1 Tumwater (3-0) and Central Kistap (3-0). The Tornados are led by senior QB Kyle Robinson (six TDs), whose 810 passing yards so far account for 69 percent of their total offense. Senior WR Austen Osso is one of Robinson’s top targets (18 receptions, 385 yards, five TDs). Junior RB Carson Amendt is the main rushing option with five TDs and 312 yards on 60 carries.
About the Tides: After opening the season with a 41-13 beatdown of Spanaway Lake, the Tides have also dropped their past two games. Although, both losses came versus good teams in Curtis (3-0) and defending 3A SSC champion Timberline (2-1). The Tides are one of the more balanced teams in the region, with 557 passing yards and 384 rushing yards. Junior QB Cade Dessert filled in for injured senior Ben Hollenbeck last game, and finished 18 of 34 passing for 231 yards with a TD and two INTs. Senior RB Tom Williams is the lead back with 167 yards and two TDs on 45 carries.
Olympian pick: Yelm, 24-10
NONLEAGUE
NO. 9 PULLMAN GREYHOUNDS (3-0) VS. BLACK HILLS WOLVES (3-0)
Noon Saturday, Tumwater District Stadium
About the Greyhounds: The Greyhounds have outscored their opponents by 91 points and are coming off a 48-7 win over Moscow (Idaho) 48-7 last week. They rely primarily on their passing game. Senior QB Konnor Kinkade has 389 passing yards while the team’s five running backs have 56 yards total. This matchup could have playoff seeding implications for Class 2A in November.
About the Wolves: The Wolves ground out a 33-28 win versus Prairie last week, which was their first real test of the season after easily handling their first two opponents (50-19 over Bremerton in Week 1 and then 42-13 against Chief Sealth in Week 2). Dual-threat senior RB Taylor Simmons is one of the Wolves’ top players with 300 rushing yards and 5 TDs on 43 carries. He also has recorded three receptions for 79 yards and two TDs. The last time the Wolves started out 3-0, they made the state playoffs.
Olympian pick: Black Hills, 34-31
