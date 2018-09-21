No. 2 Tumwater wraps up nonleague play with dominant win over McNary (Ore.)

If the way second-ranked Tumwater closed out its slate of nonleague games is any indication of how the rest of the season is going to go you can probably pencil in the T-Birds to win yet another Class 2A Evergreen Conference championship.
Dylan Paine ripped off a 90-yard touchdown run on Tumwater’s second play, Dylan Loftis added a 93-yard TD run in the second quarter and the T-Birds blasted visiting McNary of Keizer, Ore., 57-13, Friday at Tumwater District Stadium.
“We saw (McNary) on tape and thought we were going to be in for a dog fight, but the kids came to play tonight,” Tumwater coach Bill Beattie said.
The visiting Celtics had no answer for the T-Birds’ wing-T offense as Tumwater had 339 yards on the ground midway through the second quarter on just nine carries.
“McNary has played against a lot of spread offenses this year. I’m not sure they’ve seen a wing-T and it’s a tough offense to prepare for in just five days, especially if you’re not familiar with it,” said Beattie, whose team finished with 525 rushing yards on 29 carries.
“Our kids have been running this offense for a long time, and they’re pretty darn good at it.”
Just how dominating was the T-Birds’ rushing attack?
This pretty much sums things up — a 52-yard touchdown run by Paine in the second quarter was just the fourth longest play for Tumwater (4-0) in the first half.
Loftis, who scored on a 64-yard run just two plays after Paine’s 90-yard scoring scamper, finished with four touchdowns and Paine found the end zone two times himself to power Tumwater to an overwhelming 43-6 lead at the break.
Loftis finished with 205 rushing yards on just seven first-half carries. Paine wasn’t far behind, carrying the ball six times for 163 yards as Tumwater had 413 yards of offense on a mere 20 plays in the opening half.
Tumwater ran just eight plays in the first quarter, but three went for scores.
Loftis added his second touchdown run, an 18-yarder with one minute remaining in the first quarter, to push the T-Birds’ advantage to 22-0.
Paine, who had 153 rushing yards on his first three carries of the contest, notched his second touchdown early in the second quarter, taking the ball over the right guard and racing 52 yards untouched.
Paine opened the second half by scoring on a 9-yard run, increasing the lead to 50-6, which led to a running clock.
For the game Paine and Loftis combined for a gaudy 445 rushing yards on 20 carries and seven touchdowns. Both carried the ball 10 times, with Loftis leading the way with 226 yards and Paine contributing 219 yards on the ground.
Tumwater, which has won eight consecutive 2A EvCo championships, begins its quest for title No. 9 next week when it opens conference play at Rochester.
-
MCNARY (ORE.) 0 6 0 7_13
NO. 2 TUMWATER 22 21 14_57
T – Dylan Paine 90 run (Zane Murphy pass from Cody Whalen)
T – Dylan Loftis 64 run (Reid Little kick)
T – Loftis 18 run (Little kick)
M – Nigel Harris 14 pass from Erik Barker (kick failed)
T – Paine 52 run (Little kick)
T – Loftis 93 run (Little kick)
T – Loftis 2 run (Little kick)
T – Paine 9 run (Little kick)
T – Hunter Baker 48 run (Little kick)
M – Junoir Walling 2 run (Haley Hughes kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: T – Cody Whalen 3-4-0-17.
Rushing: T – Dylan Loftis 10-226, Dylan Paine 10-219, Hunter Baker 1-48, Zane Murphy 2-33, Whalen 1-(-6).
Receiving: T – Turner Allen 3-17.
