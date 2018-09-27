Week 5: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in Thurston County and beyond.
3A SSC
CAPITAL COUGARS (4-0) VS. YELM TORNADOS (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
About the Cougars: Four games into the 2018 season, and coach Terry Rose’s Cougars are one of the more surprising teams in the county. After a tumultuous three-year period that resulted in three different coaches, Rose has brought stability to a program that has already surpassed its win total from last year (3-6). Senior QB Grant Erickson handled the North Thurston defense last week in a 33-10 win, finishing 13 of 19 passing for 274 with four TDs and one INT. It was Erickson’s second straight game with at least three passing TDs as he leads an offense that is averaging 32.5 points per game. But the story of the season has been the sturdy Cougars defense, which is allowing a mere seven points per game.
About the Tornados: The Tornados two losses came by a total of five points, and both to good teams in No. 2 Tumwater (4-0) and Central Kistap (3-1). The Tornados are coming off a balanced effort last week in a 16-13 win over Gig Harbor. Senior QB Kyle Robinson threw for 124 yards and a TD while junior RB Carson Amendt ran for 90 yards and a TD. That’s been the trend for the season with Robinson’s 874 yards and six TDs on 55 of 97 passing and Amendt’s 402 rushing yards and five TDs on 92 carries.
Olympian pick: Capital, 30-14
2A EVCO
W.F. WEST BEARCATS (2-2) VS. NO. 10 BLACK HILLS WOLVES (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium
About the Bearcats: It’s been an uneven performance so far the Bearcats, who have alternated wins with losses. Junior QB Josiah Johnson is one of the Bearcats’ top players in their spread offense with 728 yards and six passing TDs. Senior RB Lafe Johnson is another crucial contributor to the offense, which averages 24.2 points and 281.7 yards per game. Junior WR LeAndre Gains is a key two-way starter, also featuring on the defensive line.
About the Wolves: Fresh off a resounding 37-13 home win over then No. 9 Pullman, the Wolves themselves are now among the ranked teams in Class 2A. The Wolves had 389 yards of total offense (130 passing, 259 rushing) while also forcing six turnovers on defense against Pullman. Senior RB Taylor Simmons is the centerpiece of the offense with 421 rushing yards and six TDs on 63 carries. He also has four receptions for 85 yards and two TDs. As a team, the Wolves average 41.2 points. New coordinator J.D. Johnson and his 3-3 defense are frustrating opponents. The Wolves have forced 17 turnovers and are allowing 18.2 points per game.
Olympian pick: Black Hills, 35-17
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
LIFE CHRISTIAN EAGLES (4-0) VS. NO. 5 RAINIER MOUNTAINEERS (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Rainier High School
About the Eagles: The Eagles have outscored their opponents by 90 points. Their most recent win was a 42-18 dismantling of Mossyrock. For the Eagles, 75 percent of their offense, which averages 38.8 points per game, comes from the ground. They have 820 rushing yards compared to just 267 passing yards. Two players are the staples — freshman RB Dai’Shan Nichols (335 yards, four TDs) and junior RB Caleb Garrison (379 yards, thee TDs on 49 carries). The defense (allowing just 13.7 points per game) has been stingy and forced 15 turnovers while returing four interceptions for TDs.
About the Mountaineers: The Mountaineers are coming off a 53-7 win over Toutle Lake, their second consecutive game with over 50 points scored. The Mountaineers also focus on the ground game, rushing for 1,205 yards and 15 TDs. That’s 301.2 rushing yards per game. The running game is multifaceted — four different players have rushed the ball at 15 times. Junior RB Brody Klein (314 yards and four TDs on 32 carries) and senior QB Zach Lofgren (392 yards and six TDs on 49 carries) lead the way for the Mountaineers, who are averaging 35.7 points per game.
Olympian pick: Rainier, 38-35
