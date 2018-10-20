No. 7 Black Hills snaps No. 2 Tumwater’s nine-year league winning streak in Pioneer Bowl win

Jaden Cole stayed ready.
The slender sophomore was penciled in as Black Hills High School’s starting quarterback for much of spring practice, and the Wolves’ summer activities, as no one was quite sure if senior Ethan Loveless’ tender right elbow would hold up.
It did until seventh-ranked Black Hills was deep into a season they hoped was one of destiny.
When Loveless’ elbow forced him to move to wide receiver for Friday night’s Pioneer Bowl, the annual rivalry game that this year featured two undefeated teams, both he and Cole were ready.
Cole completed 9 of 16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns as Black Hills (8-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak against second-ranked Tumwater (7-1) with a down-to-the-wire 22-17 win at Tumwater District Stadium. The win also clinched at least a share of the Wolves’ first-ever Class 2A Evergreen Conference championship.
Loveless caught four of Cole’s passes for 86 yards, and a nice grab on what turned out to be the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.
“I had a little bit of experience from camp,” Cole said. “My guys got me up to speed again and got me solid.”
Down 10-0 early, Tumwater rallied to score just before halftime on a 1-yard Zane Murphy run, then tied the score on a 32-yard Reid Little field goal on the opening possession of the second half.
Forcing a three-and-out on the T-Bird’ next possession, Black Hills struck quickly to regain the lead. A 15-yard run by Preston Lee and a 25-yard pass from Cole to Nic Bovenkamp pass made it 16-10.
The one-possession lead got dicier for the Wolves when Tumwater finally stymied a 12-play drive and took over at their own 28 with just over five minutes to play.
But, things didn’t go well for the T-Birds.
On first down Black Hills linebacker Colten Schneider came off the edge to jar the ball loose from Tumwater quarterback Cody Whalen. The T-Birds recovered, but for a 12-yard loss.
“I hit the outside hard,” Schneider said. “Our whole team was going all out all night.”
On third-and-21, Taylor Simmons intercepted a Whalen pass and returned it 28 yards to the Tumwater 34. After rushes by Lee and Zach Loveless, Cole zipped a head-high pass down the middle that Ethan Loveless caught for what turned out to be the winning score.
“That was easy. He put it right on the money,” Loveless said. “I kind of looked like an idiot and fell into the end zone, but that’s OK. That was probably the most exciting moment of my football career.
“Jaden Cole balled out tonight. I love that kid so much. He’s going to be awesome when he grows up.”
“He’s played beyond his years,” Black Hills coach Kirk Stevens added. “He stayed locked in and focused all season long. When it was his turn he stepped right in and took over.”
Tumwater would take advantage of a penalty after the ensuing kick return to quickly score on a 3-yard run by Hunter Baker, who led the game in rushing with 77 yards on 18 carries. A subsequent onside kick was recovered by the Wolves, who could finally celebrate.
Black Hills gained a balanced 319 yards in total offense, 168 passing and 151 rushing.
“Our wide receivers are sick. They’ve got speed, they’ve got hands, they’ve got hops, they’ve got height,” Cole said. “And our running back corps is why we are what we are, they’re amazing.”
But more than anything, defense brought the championship to the Wolves. They held Tumwater to an uncharacteristic 172 yards of total offense.
During the first half, the T-Birds ran 18 running plays — eight for losses — and totaled 20 yards rushing. One 4-yard loss went for a safety when Julian Kennedy and Lucas Johnson combined to bring Rico Spiegner down in the end zone.
“We stayed disciplined,” Stevens said. “Sometimes we’ve been able to do it, but not for long periods of time. This year we’ve been able to do it from start to finish.
“Tumwater saw our new defense when (new defensive coordinator) J.D. Johnson ran it at Capital, but they haven’t seen it from us. J.D. was locked in and on top of it all night.”
Black Hills got the scoring going on its second possession when Cole found Taylor Simmons for a 25-yard touchdown. After a Tumwater penalty moved the ball closer to the goal line, the Wolves scored a two-point conversion on a run by Simmons.
After that, Tumwater briefly tied the game, but never led.
“We believe we’re a contender for all the marbles,” Stevens said. “We’re excited for the next step, the next challenge.”
The T-Birds still hold the all-time Pioneer Bowl series lead over Black Hills, 16-4, but the annual rivalry game was the first 2A EvCo contest Tumwater has lost in nine years.
NO. 2 TUMWATER
0
|7
|3
|7
—
17
NO. 7 BLACK HILLS
8
|2
|6
|6
—
22
BH – Taylor Simmons 25 pass from Jaden Cole (Simmons run)
BH – Safety
T – Zane Murphy 1 run (Reid Little kick)
T – Little 32 field goal
BH – Nic Bovenkamp 25 pass from Cole (kick failed)
BH – Ethan Loveless 32 pass from Cole (kick failed)
T – Hunter Baker 3 run (Little kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing: T – Cody Whalen 6-11-1-39; Murphy 1-1-0-10. BH – Cole 9-16-2-168.
Rushing: T – Baker 18-77; Dylan Loftis 7-6; Murphy 4-6; Spiegner 4-(-4); Whalen 2-7; Mason Burbidge 1-4. BH – Simmons 16-42; Cole 6-13; Preston Lee 8-53; Jaden Toussaint 8-39; Zach Loveless 6-4.
Receiving: T – Thomas Drayton 2-14; Spiegner 2-17; Danny Goodburn 2-15; Murphy 1-3. BH – Ethan Loveless 4-86; Bovenkamp 2-37; Simmons 2-35; Zach Loveless 1-0.
