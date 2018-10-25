Week 9: High school football games of the week, predictions

Yelm running backs (from left) Richard Romo, Sylas Franklin, and offensive linemen Dylan Jemtegaard, Hunter Mohl, Doug Thompson and Brandley McGannon celebrate teammate Derrick Platt’s fumble recovery and 50-yard return for a touchdown during Friday night’s football game against Capital at Yelm High School on Sept. 28, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com