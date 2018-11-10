Capital’s Camden Martin medals in two events at 3A state swimming championships

Captial High School junior Camden Martin didn’t quite get the times she wanted at the Class 3A state swimming and diving championships Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center, but when it was over, the two medals she wore around her neck still brought a smile to her face.
Martin placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.32 seconds, and added an eighth-place finish in the 500 free at 5:20.63.
“They weren’t my best times, for sure, and I was really disappointed about that,” Martin said. “But, looking at the placings even if I would’ve got my best times, I still would’ve got the places that I got. It just shows that I can definitely improve more.
“Even though I didn’t have my best times, it’s still great to medal at state in two events, and to just be up there with the best of the best in our state.”
Martin will get that chance at improvement next year as a senior, and her experience at this year’s state meet helped show her what she needs to do to accomplish her goal.
“I will definitely train a lot harder next year, and after club season my technique will be better,” she said. “I will come into next year with better times.”
Martin’s times a week ago at districts were better than her times at the state meet, but she didn’t feel it had to do with anything technical.
To her, it was a sign she needs to calm down.
“Coming out of (districts) into (the state meet) I need to remember that it’s just a swim meet and that I don’t always do my best,” Martin said.
“Next year, I’m going to come back and work as hard as I can and try to improve on my district times at state next year.”
In 2A, Black Hills junior Emma Prybylski placed third in the 500 free, finishing with a time of 5:25.25. Her senior teammate, Rylee Denney, placed fourth in the 100 fly at 1:00.64.
