Capital swimmer doesn’t get the times she wants, but does get into finals

It wasn’t the best day Capital High School junior Camden Martin has ever had in the pool, but she did enough to qualify for the finals in both of her individual events in Friday’s preliminaries at the Class 3A state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way on Friday.
Martin qualified sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.63 seconds, and took the final spot in the 500-freestyle, qualifying eighth with a time of 5:17.14.
“They weren’t my best times, which is kind of too bad,” Martin said. “But, at districts I also didn’t get my best times in prelims, so tomorrow I’m just going to come back and really try my hardest and hope to make the cuts I want for club season.”
Martin came into the state meet with a goal of swimming faster than 58 seconds in the 100 back, and under a 5:15 in the 500.
She came up short of both goals on Friday, but will have another shot in both events in Saturday’s finals.
She nearly came up short of qualifying for the final in the 500. Her time was just 0.12 seconds better than Southridge’s Karma Johnson, who dropped into consolation, finishing ninth.
“When I looked at it, I immediately actually felt bad for the girl in ninth place, because I know I would be so disappointed,” Martin said. “But at the same time, I feel really relieved because, if you make eighth, you medal no matter what.”
In the 2A meet, Black Hills senior Rylee Denney qualified fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.57. She came into the meet ranked third.
Denney failed to qualify for the finals in the 100 back, finishing 10th, and will swim in the consolation finals on Saturday.
Denney’s teammate, junior Emma Prybylski, qualified for the finals with a third-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:25.07.
Like Denney, Prybylski qualified one spot behind her ranking after coming into the state meet ranked second.
Prybylski came up short of qualifying for the finals in the 50 free. She finished 10th, and will swim in consolation Saturday.
