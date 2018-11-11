Takeaways from the first week of state playoffs for high school football in Thurston County

It was a good weekend for Olympia-area teams in the first round of the state football playoffs. Four teams — Yelm, Timberline, Black Hills and Tumwater — won to advance this week’s quarterfinals.
Here are five takeaways.
1. Yelm wins a wild one
For No. 12 Yelm, getting No. 5 Lakes in the 3A playoffs wasn’t a fortunate draw. The Lancers were on a roll heading into the game at Harry Lang Stadium, winning eight games in a row to secure the 3A PCL championship while averaging 37.8 points.
But the Lancers’ good roll came to an end against the Tornados.
It almost didn’t happen, though. The Tornados gave up a 32-yard TD to second-string quarterback Jayden Segarra with just 32 seconds left in the game to fall behind for the first time.
Down 14-9, the Tornados had the ball at their own 37-yard line. A quick 25-yard pass from Kyle Robinson to Kodee Gifford moved the Tornados into Lancers territory. What happened next is history, as the old saying goes.
Robinson rolled out to his right but couldn’t find anybody open, doubled back out to his left, where he found Austen Osso streaking to the end zone. Osso caught the 38-yard TD to put the Tornados ahead 15-14.
“I mean, play wasn’t even meant for me,” Osso said. “Kyle scrambled out and went to the opposite side, so I saw him and changed my route. Then I just went at it and had to go for everything.”
The Tornados’ defense — which forced three turnovers — turned in a stout performance, keeping the Lancers scoreless all the way until 40-second mark in the third quarter.
2. Timberline, all 3A SSC advance
In a game that was also decided near the end, No. 8 Timberline edged No. 9 Mt. Spokane 22-20 at South Sound Stadium. They owe that to a lot of quarterback Hunter Campau and a key play by kicker Mason Joubert.
Timberline’s win means all three teams from the 3A SSC are in the quarterfinals with Yelm’s win and No. 7 Peninsula cruising past Bethel 55-28.
Next week, each team hits the road with Peninsula taking on No. 2 O’Dea, Timberline playing No. 1 Eastside Catholic and Yelm facing No. 4 Bellevue.
Campau, the 3A SSC MVP, passed for 131 yards and rushed for 132 yards on 29 carries. He did throw three interceptions, but also ran for two TDs.
With less than four minutes remaining, the Blazers trailed, 20-19, and were facing a fourth-and-goal. That’s where Joubert comes in; after two PAT attempts blocked by the Wildcats, this kick was no-slam dunk.
Blazers head coach Nick Mullens felt confident enough to bring on Joubert for the 21-yard attempt. The left-footed junior hit the left upright but the ball bounced through for the game-winning points.
“From my angle, I thought it was going to be good all the way,” Mullens said. “I have never had one hit the upright and go in for my team.”
Campau had praise for Joubert following the game.
“We’ve got a great kicker,” Campau said. “It’s his first year, but you’d have never known it tonight. He’s a big part of why we’re going to the final eight.”
3. Black Hills’ statement
The Wolves played like they were a No. 2 seed in 2A and cruised to a 48-8 win over No. 15 Burlington-Edison at Tumwater District Stadium.
Running back Taylor Simmons led the ways with 91 yards and at TD. It was Simmons 22-yard run in the first quarter that propelled the Wolves to a 21-0 lead.
Quarterback Jaden Cote threw for two TDs (wide receivers Josh Rodgers and Nic Bovenkamp were the recipients) and totaled 161 yards on 7 of 16 passing. The Wolves added three more TDs on the ground, coming from Ethan Loveless, Preston Lee and Peyton Hoyt.
The defense shined, too. The Wolves forced three turnovers and returned a fumble for a TD.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Black Hills coach Kirk Stevens said. “Our defense kept them out of the end zone.”
The Wolves will play No. 7 Fife next week in a home game.
4. Tumwater gets revenge
Back in 2015, Tumwater was the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and carried a 13-game winning streak into the championship game against No. 6 Prosser. The Mustangs crushed their dreams of a title, beating them 22-15 to claim the championship.
In Saturday’s rematch of that game, the T-Birds used a 53-yard TD run by Hunter Baker with 1:47 left to edge Prosser, 21-14.
Baker — who ran for 128 yards — added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter to tie it at 14.
Defensive back De-Juan Freeman made the difference on the defense. Freeman recorded two interceptions. And both times, the T-Birds were able to convert those turnovers into touchdowns.
Next week, the T-Birds will go on the road to face No. 3 Lynden.
5. Elma’s season is done
No. 13 Elma (8-3) was bounced from the 1A playoffs after a 40-21 loss to No. 3 Meridian, which got a big night from quarterback Dawson Logan. Logan passed for 181 yards, ran for 191 yards and accounted for four TDs.
The Eagles, despite the loss, had plenty to feel good about. They earned their first berth in the state tournament since 2005 and had big seasons by running back Taitum Brumfield and quarterback Cody Vollan.
Brumfield, a senior, rushed 1,319 yards and 23 TDs on 219 carries. Vollan, who still has one more season to play, was a dual threat, passing for 1,091 yards and 12 TDs (vs. just four interceptions) while rushing for 640 yards and 11 TDs.
“I told them after the game, ‘You have changed Elma football forever,’” Elma coach Ron Clark told The Daily World. “They set a new standard of play ... We went 22-6 at all three levels (freshman, JV, varsity) and our football IQ went way up.”
