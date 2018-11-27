High school girls soccer: The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area girls soccer team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Landrey McCann, Olympia, soph. — Two-year varsity starter was the anchor of an Olympia defense that posted eight shutouts and allowed just a goal per game on average. 4A SPSL first-team selection also chipped in three assists from the back line, and is a two-time Olympian All-Area pick.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tamara Liska, Olympia — 4A SPSL coach of the year lifted the Bears from fifth-place finish in league play to a 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championship, stringing together three consecutive tournament victories — including a penalty shootout win over 4A SPSL champion Puyallup in the final. Olympia, which averaged 2.5 goals per match, made its first state playoffs appearance since 2014.

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Brieanna Dell, Tenino, soph. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick led the Beavers to the 1A state playoffs for the first time since 2010 with a team-high 25 goals and five assists. 1A Evergreen Conference first-team pick had multiple hat tricks this season.

Lauren Forester, Olympia, jr. — Tallied 22 goals — accounting for nearly half of the Bears’ scoring — and nine assists in one of the state’s toughest leagues. 4A SPSL second-team selection has incredible foot skills and is excited to watch, coach Tamara Liska says.

Joanna Pingel, Timberline, sr. — Part of a one-two offensive punch that had Timberline one win away from the state playoffs. 3A SSC first-teamer scored a team-high 24 goals and tallied six assists.

Haylee Ward, Timberline, sr. — The other half of the Blazers’ dynamic duo scored 16 goals, added eight assists, and accounted for about 30 percent of Timberline’s 57 goals, while Pingel scored about 40 percent of the time. 3A SSC first-team pick.

MIDFIELDERS

Hallie Bergford, Tumwater, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was also the 2A EvCo offensive player of the year. Bergford scored 14 goals and pitched in eight assists, despite often being marked by multiple players. She is a tireless and tenacious worker, coach Brett Bartlett says.

Caroline Penner, Capital, fr. — First-team 3A SSC pick as a forward also played attacking mid, scoring 20 goals and adding four assists in her first high school season. Already has offers from Seattle U and Seattle Pacific.

Brooke Sutherby, Elma, sr. — Co-offensive player of the year in the 1A Evergreen led the Eagles — who scored a league-high 64 goals as a team this season — in individual goals and assists. Played forward and attacking mid.

Anna Zeldenrust, Black Hills, jr. — Led the Wolves to within one win of the state playoffs with a team-high 17 goals and eight assists. Swapped between forward and attacking mid. Was a first-team 2A EvCo selection up front.

DEFENDERS

Destinee Robertson, Timberline, fr. — Part of a back line that recorded six shutouts, and finished second in a league that included 3A state champion Gig Harbor. Freshman was a first-team 3A SSC pick.

Madison Vu, North Thurston, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection is also a three-time 3A SSC first-team pick. The Rams allowed a goal or less nine times during the season, led by Vu, who coach Brian Bigelow says uses her speed an agility to stymie opposing offenses.

GOALKEEPER

Cassie Mullins, Tumwater, jr. — 2A EvCo defensive player of the year has size and range, and helped the T-Birds — who allowed just two goals in league play — secure an undefeated 2A EvCo title. Recorded 68 saves and posted nine shutouts in 17 games.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Annie Hoffman, North Thurston, soph.; Cayla Muenchow, Shelton, soph.; Rilee Stillings, Tumwater, sr.

Midfielders: Courtney Bennett, W.F. West, sr.; Molly Johnston, Elma, sr.; Ashley Joubert, Timberline, jr.; Lara Kershaw, Tenino, sr.; Megan River, Black Hills, jr.; Brooke Streeter, Elma, jr.; Abigail Tate, North Thurston, jr.; Taylor Woodworth, River Ridge, soph.

Defenders: Callie Barnett, Olympia, soph.; Jordan Bender, Black Hills, jr.; Helene Budd, North Thurston, sr.; Kaylynne Dowling, W.F. West, fr.; Chloe Gentry, Olympia, sr.; Devon Hess, Tumwater, sr.; Rebeka Lensegrav, Elma, jr.; Charlie Letts, Tenino, sr.; Cecilia Sbai, Rochseter, sr.; Kaylee Schow, Tenino, sr.; Maddie Thompson, Capital, sr.; Grace Wilhelm, Olympia, soph.

Goalkeepers: Devin Herbert, Black Hills, jr.; Lyric Tinnel, Olympia, jr.; Clairee Waylett, Shelton, soph.