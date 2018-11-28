High school volleyball: The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area volleyball team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maia Nichols, Capital, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was this year’s 3A SSC co-MVP. She’s a lethal outside hitter who averaged 3.1 kills per set in leading Capital to undefeated 3A SSC and 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles, and a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Arizona State beach volleyball commit. “Every time she swings in the front row it is a kill,” one opposing 3A SSC coach said. “She is a force at the net and very hard to defend.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Laurie Creighton, Olympia — Another 4A SPSL coach praised Creighton for lifting the Bears to a sixth-place finish in the 4A state tournament, despite the program battling injuries that caused regular lineup shifts. Olympia caught fire the final few weeks of the season, earning a runner-up finish at the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. Creighton, in her 40th season with the Bears, was the 4A SPSL co-coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTERS
Bea Asomaning, Olympia, sr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer was responsible for more than 25 percent of Olympia’s offense, averaging 2.7 kills per set. Converted from a middle blocker, Asomaning also tallied 45 blocks.
Betsy Knutson-Keller, Capital, sr. — Primarily plays opposite, but the 3A SSC first-team pick pitched in 1.9 kills per set for the Cougars, and tallied 60 blocks.
Devyn Oestreich, Capital, soph. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection was a first-team 3A SSC pick after tying Nichols with a team-high 3.1 kills per set. Led Capital in kill percentage (43.6) and ace percentage (16.1).
Savannah Sleasman, Tumwater, sr. — 2A EvCo co-MVP finished with 191 kills, 120 digs and 21 aces on Tumwater’s league-title squad. Will continue career at Pierce College.
MIDDLE BLOCKER
Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, jr. — 1A Evergreen Conference first-team pick helped the Eagles to a league title, averaging 3.5 kills per set with a team-leading 68 blocks.
Maisy Williams, Black Hills, sr. — Central Washington basketball commit posted a team-high 93 blocks, averaging 1.2 per set. 2A EvCo co-MVP added 3.2 kills per set.
SETTERS
Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater, sr. — 2A EvCo first-team selection led the T-Birds with 331 assists, and added 123 digs and 29 aces.
Maddie Matthews, Capital, jr. — 3A SSC first-teamer led Capital with 688 assists (9.3 per set) and had a team-high 49 acces.
LIBEROS
Molly Armstrong, Olympia, sr. — Led the Bears in digs with 731 total — a single-season program record — and 6.1 per set. Second-team 4A SPSL pick made a big contribution in Olympia’s postseason run, Creighton said, and had a passer rating of 2.11. Also broke the program record for career digs (1,627).
Lauren Porter, North Thurston, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was the 3A SSC defensive player of the year. She has a program-record 1,016 career digs, and she’s only a junior. Had 310 digs this season, and added 33 aces.
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitters: Rokki Brown, North Thurston, sr.; Emily Chisa, River Ridge, jr.; Elise Matheson, Olympia, sr.; Quin Mikel, Elma, jr.; Mak Moore, W.F. West, sr.; Kali Rambo, Elma, jr.; Addie Robertson, North Thurston, soph.
Middle blockers: Ellie Bocksch, Tumwater, jr.; Emily Church, Olympia, sr.; Madison Nichols, Capital, soph.; Hannah Rongen, Black Hills, sr.
Setters: Camryn Wilson, Olympia, sr.
Liberos: Ainslee Eberle, Black Hills, sr.; Carly Gibson, River Ridge, sr.
