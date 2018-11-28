Olympia senior Bea Asomaning and Capital junior Maia Nichols are taking the Bears and Cougars back to the 4A & 3A state tournaments in Yakima. They are shown at Olympia High School on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Olympia senior Bea Asomaning and Capital junior Maia Nichols are taking the Bears and Cougars back to the 4A & 3A state tournaments in Yakima. They are shown at Olympia High School on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia senior Bea Asomaning and Capital junior Maia Nichols are taking the Bears and Cougars back to the 4A & 3A state tournaments in Yakima. They are shown at Olympia High School on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school volleyball: The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area team

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

November 28, 2018 09:58 AM

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area volleyball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Maia Nichols, Capital, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was this year’s 3A SSC co-MVP. She’s a lethal outside hitter who averaged 3.1 kills per set in leading Capital to undefeated 3A SSC and 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict titles, and a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Arizona State beach volleyball commit. “Every time she swings in the front row it is a kill,” one opposing 3A SSC coach said. “She is a force at the net and very hard to defend.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Laurie Creighton, Olympia — Another 4A SPSL coach praised Creighton for lifting the Bears to a sixth-place finish in the 4A state tournament, despite the program battling injuries that caused regular lineup shifts. Olympia caught fire the final few weeks of the season, earning a runner-up finish at the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament. Creighton, in her 40th season with the Bears, was the 4A SPSL co-coach of the year.

FIRST TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTERS

Bea Asomaning, Olympia, sr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer was responsible for more than 25 percent of Olympia’s offense, averaging 2.7 kills per set. Converted from a middle blocker, Asomaning also tallied 45 blocks.

Betsy Knutson-Keller, Capital, sr. — Primarily plays opposite, but the 3A SSC first-team pick pitched in 1.9 kills per set for the Cougars, and tallied 60 blocks.

Devyn Oestreich, Capital, soph. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection was a first-team 3A SSC pick after tying Nichols with a team-high 3.1 kills per set. Led Capital in kill percentage (43.6) and ace percentage (16.1).

Savannah Sleasman, Tumwater, sr. — 2A EvCo co-MVP finished with 191 kills, 120 digs and 21 aces on Tumwater’s league-title squad. Will continue career at Pierce College.

MIDDLE BLOCKER

Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, jr. — 1A Evergreen Conference first-team pick helped the Eagles to a league title, averaging 3.5 kills per set with a team-leading 68 blocks.

Maisy Williams, Black Hills, sr. — Central Washington basketball commit posted a team-high 93 blocks, averaging 1.2 per set. 2A EvCo co-MVP added 3.2 kills per set.

SETTERS

Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater, sr. — 2A EvCo first-team selection led the T-Birds with 331 assists, and added 123 digs and 29 aces.

Maddie Matthews, Capital, jr. — 3A SSC first-teamer led Capital with 688 assists (9.3 per set) and had a team-high 49 acces.

LIBEROS

Molly Armstrong, Olympia, sr. — Led the Bears in digs with 731 total — a single-season program record — and 6.1 per set. Second-team 4A SPSL pick made a big contribution in Olympia’s postseason run, Creighton said, and had a passer rating of 2.11. Also broke the program record for career digs (1,627).

Lauren Porter, North Thurston, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was the 3A SSC defensive player of the year. She has a program-record 1,016 career digs, and she’s only a junior. Had 310 digs this season, and added 33 aces.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Rokki Brown, North Thurston, sr.; Emily Chisa, River Ridge, jr.; Elise Matheson, Olympia, sr.; Quin Mikel, Elma, jr.; Mak Moore, W.F. West, sr.; Kali Rambo, Elma, jr.; Addie Robertson, North Thurston, soph.

Middle blockers: Ellie Bocksch, Tumwater, jr.; Emily Church, Olympia, sr.; Madison Nichols, Capital, soph.; Hannah Rongen, Black Hills, sr.

Setters: Camryn Wilson, Olympia, sr.

Liberos: Ainslee Eberle, Black Hills, sr.; Carly Gibson, River Ridge, sr.

  Comments  