Shelton’s Quinn Lacy has endured her share of injuries. But, she’s still considered one of the top wrestlers in the state

Shelton’s Quinn Lacy, right, and Mount Baker’s Jada Tarvin, left, grapple in a 170-pound match at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com