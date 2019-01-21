Brumfield sisters’ dream lasted less than two minutes, but repeat 2A title still a goal

W.F. West freshman guard Drea Brumfield (center) had one season to play basketball with her big sister, senior Erika Brumfield (left) in 2018-19, until Erika injured her knee. But they still are side-by-side, shown before a girls basketball game at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Jan. 16, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com