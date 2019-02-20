Black Hills, for first time, has a one-two punch: Both boys and girls qualify for regionals

It’s nothing new for Black Hills High School to be preparing to send a basketball team off to the Class 2A state regionals this time of year.
For six straight seasons, the Wolves’ girls team has moved past Southwest District play. Last year, they finished fourth at the state tournament in the Yakima Valley SunDome. And Saturday, as the No. 13 seed in 2A, the Black Hills girls (16-8) will travel to Davis High School in Yakima for a loser-out contest against No. 12 Grandview.
But, for the first time, the Wolves will be sending both of their basketball teams to state in the same year. The 2A Evergreen Conference champion boys (14-9) will head to Mount Vernon High School as the No. 15 seed to play No. 10 Anacortes in a loser-out game.
This will be the first regional appearance for the boys since 2011 — when they lost the only other regional game the program has ever played to Port Angeles.
“We’ve expected to be there a few times,” Black Hills boys coach Jeff Gallagher said. “It hasn’t worked out. We’ve had near misses. But we’re happy to be here now.”
One of those near-misses came a year ago, when Black Hills lost two of its district tournament games — to Columbia River and W.F. West — by a single point.
This season, Columbia River beat the Wolves again, in the district title game, but strong victories over Hockinson and Mark Morris in the quarterfinals and semifinals had already assured the regional berth.
“Our chemistry has been a lot better this year,” said junior guard Zach Crumley, who averages 9.2 points per game.
Black Hills went 3-6 in its nonleague games, but surprised the 2A EvCo by winning their first eight league contests before falling to crosstown rival Tumwater at home, 61-60, in overtime.
“We knew there would be bumps along the way,” Gallagher said. “We needed to get through those and we did. Our guys answered the call. They came to practice every day ready to compete.”
The loss to Tumwater stung. Black Hills had to come back the very next day for a late-season nonleague matchup with Liberty of Issaquah, and lost that, too.
But, then came three consecutive big wins — the 2A EvCo finale against W.F. West, and the district tournament triumphs over the Hawks and Monarchs.
“You’ve got to have a short memory,” said Black Hills senior guard Jackson Bauer, who leads the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game.
The Wolves can put their long-term memory — and game film — to use in getting ready for Anacortes. The Seahawks beat Black Hills, 56-51, back on Dec. 15.
“We’ll be more prepared for them this time,” Bauer said.
Crumley rewatched the December game after discovering the regional matchup, and noted Anacortes played a lot of zone defense. And, though Black Hills has a corps of long-range shooters, Bauer sees ball movement as the key against Anacortes.
“If we attack the top two guys in the zone that should open things up for our shooters,” he said.
Gallagher is as concerned with the atmosphere — a large crowd that favors Anacortes can be expected at Mount Vernon — as he is with the five-point loss two months ago.
“December was a long time ago,” he said. “But, that’s a basketball-crazed community. We know their system and style, but we’ve got to keep them from getting on a hot streak.”
As for the girls, coach Tanya Greenfield looked at the tough road — literally — facing her team in taking a long bus trip to play an afternoon game, and reminded her team they’ve been there before.
“It’s the exact same thing as last year. ... We had to win our regional game, had to win on Wednesday at state,” she said.
This year there was the added emotional hurdle of a much-improved Tumwater team taking the area’s girls basketball scene by storm, roaring to a 20-4 record behind a group of talented freshmen. Twice during 2A EvCo play, the Wolves grabbed an early lead on the T-Birds, only to see Tumwater rally to win.
In the final game of the district tournament, with only the winner moving on to the state regionals, Black Hills again faced Tumwater — but won handily this time, 54-39.
“We really thrive in loser-out games,” Wolves senior forward Kennedi Greenfield said. “We’ve got six seniors and a lot of experience in tense games.”
Central Washington-bound senior forward Maisy Williams agreed.
“We had to remember who we were and what we stand for,” she said. “Tumwater was up there in the RPI (rankings). The fact that we beat them the way we did gives us confidence.”
Williams missed the bulk of the season with a broken finger after suffering a variety of injuries earlier in her career. Guard Lauren Sayahod also missed five late-season games, and River Ridge transfer Mia Flores wasn’t eligible until midseason.
The ever-changing roster is another factor that may indicate Black Hills has saved its best for last.
“That was a big challenge,” Tanya Greenfield said. “It’s not just that you’re missing a player. While they’re out you learn to play without that player on the floor. Then, when they come back, you have to reintegrate them.”
Flores, who has both point guard skills and 3-point range, said she was anxious sitting on the bench the first half of the season.
“I couldn’t wait to play,” she said. “I think I’ve brought some energy on defense.”
Williams is motivated to end her career on a high note.
“I was pretty deflated when I got hurt,” she said. “Going into the season, I thought I was going to go off and get into the 1,000-point club. I’m super grateful I can play in the postseason.”
