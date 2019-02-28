State basketball roundup: Mount Spokane’s sturdy defense upends Capital in 3A quarterfinals

Two things that can stop a basketball team from scoring are its own inability to make shots and an opponent’s ferocious defense.
No. 9 Capital High School ran into both in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Thursday night at the Tacoma Dome, and lost to second-seeded Mount Spokane, 71-60.
The Cougars (21-5) will now face No. 5 Kelso (21-5), which lost a halftime lead and its meeting with Rainier Beach, in a 2 p.m. consolation game Friday. Capital is still in the running for a fourth- or sixth-place trophy.
A short jumper by Jake Brandsma, the only substitute Capital coach Brian Vandiver used, gave the Cougars a 25-19 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Wildcats (23-1) began to regularly disrupt the passing lanes and tied it by halftime at 30-30.
In the third quarter, the onslaught continued as Mount Spokane ran off the final 13 points to lead 52-38.
Making matters worse for Capital was its foul shooting — 2 for 9 on the night.
Cougars star Chris Penner, an 80 percent foul shooter, scored 15 points but was 1 for 6 from the line, at one point missing a pair then canning a long 3-pointer from the right wing on the rebound.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” Vandiver said.
Meanwhile, Mount Spokane forced 13 Capital turnovers, while coughing it up only six times.
“Some of that’s on us, but they’re a good defensive team. Their No. 1 (Spencer Barrera) is the best defender I’ve seen in a long time,” Vandiver said. “He’s an incredible defender.”
Barrera, a slender 6-foot guard, had three steals, all for baskets, including a pair of two-handed dunks. Jerry Twenge led Mount Spokane in scoring with 20 points, Tyson Degenhart added 18 and J.T. Smith had 17.
A bright spot for the Cougars was senior guard Lucas Bowser. Slowed by illness in both Capital’s regional win over Shorecrest on Saturday and Wednesday night’s win over West Seattle, in which he was scoreless, the left-handed Bowser hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts and finished with a team-high 19 points.
“Last night, he hadn’t eaten solid food for 24 hours, so it was very encouraging to see him back to his usual self,” Vandiver said.
“My teammates and my coaches trusted in me,” Bowser said. “They were telling me all day I was going to have a big night, positive stuff. They gave me a lot of energy.”
Though trophies are still a possibility for Capital, Vandiver is aware a fourth-place award sometimes doesn’t shine as brightly as one for a championship.
“Now it’s about motivation. In the consolation it comes down to who is less ‘woe is me’ about being there,” he said. “Our game with Kelso is going to be a slugfest. They’re a good defensive team. Shaw Anderson (the Hilanders’ 6-5 Seattle Pacific-bound forward) is an incredible player.”
Bowser believes his team will find the right mindset by game time.
“Tonight we’re a little upset, but tomorrow morning we’ve got to fix our focus and prepare hard for Kelso,” he said.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
No. 3 Clarkston 42, No. 13 Black Hills 28: Clarkston outscored Black Hills in each of the final three quarters to knock the Wolves (18-8) into the consolation bracket, where they will play 2A Evergreen Conference rival W.F. West at 2 p.m. Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Senior forward Maisy Williams led the Wolves with 12 points and six rebounds while guard Mia Flores added six points.
The Wolves are still eligible for the same trophy they earned last season — fourth — if they can win their next two games.
No. 7 Washougal 49, No. 8 W.F. West 39: The Bearcats lost to Washougal for the third time this season in the late game at the Yakima Valley SunDome to fall into the consolation bracket.
W.F. West plays a loser-out game against Black Hills at 2 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
No. 3 Lynden Christian 55, No. 5 Elma 25: The Eagles’ strong defense had vaulted them into the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome with a win over Overlake on Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon, Elma ran into a defensive brick wall in the form of defending state champion Lynden Christian and was bounced into the consolation bracket.
The shooting woes Elma experienced in both its regional loss to Cashmere and in beating Overlake worsened as the Eagles made just 7 of 47 field goal attempts. They recorded assists on none of their baskets and yielded 18 turnovers.
Junior forward Quin Mikel led Elma with eight points. Lynden Christian’s Isabella Hernandez was the game’s only double-figure scorer with 16 points paired with six rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.
Elma (23-4) retains a chance at either the fourth- or sixth-place trophy.
NO. 9 CAPITAL
18
|12
|8
|22
—
60
NO. 2 MOUNT SPOKANE
15
|15
|22
|19
—
71
TEAM STATISTICS
C – Shooting: 24 of 51 (47.1 percent). Free throws: 2 of 9 (22.2). Turnovers: 13.
M – Shooting: 26 of 49 (53.1 percent). Free throws: 14 of 16 (87.5). Turnovers: 6.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
C – Gabe Landers 7, Chris Penner 15, Brandin Riedel 8, Grant Erickson 7, Jake Brandsma 4, Lucas Bowser 19.
M – Tyson Degenhart 18, Tanner Brooks 6, Spencer Barrera 10, Jerry Twenge 20, J.T. Smith 17.
