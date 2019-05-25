NW Christian’s Ava Shackell claims two state titles at 2B state track meet

Northwest Christian of Lacey’s Ava Shackell won a pair of Class 2B state track and field titles Saturday afternoon at Eastern Washington University in Cheney in the 800 and 3,200.

She won the 800 at two minutes, 17.16 seconds and was the only racer under 2:20. Teammate Gretchen Stottlemyre placed seventh in the event at 2:28.64.

Shackell also won the title in the 3,200 posting a 11:15.45 that was nearly eight seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Rainier’s Elaina Hansen finished fifth at 12:03.99.

Rainier’s Brody Klein won the 2B boys pole vault at 13-3, while teammate Ryan Doidge placed eighth at 11 feet. Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe won the 2B boys discus throw at 147-1.

Pope John Paul II’s Kobe Deutscher won the 1B title in the boys 800 at 2:01.31, while Caden Deutscher won the 3,200 at 9:49.27. Kobe Deutscher took second in that race at 10:02.42. Pope John Paul II’s Tim Sellars won the 1B boys shot put at 49-5.

Elma’s Cody Vollan was the runner-up in the 1A boys 400 at 49.59. Vollan also placed sixth in the 200 at 22.72. Elma’s Jillian Baker took second in the 1A girls 300 hurdles at 45.31.

Northwest Christian’s Garrett McSheffrey placed second in the 2B boys 800 at 1:56.34, while teammate Noah Phillips took sixth at 2:02.5.

McSheffrey also took third in the 3,200 at 10:03.57, while Phillips took sixth (10:24.34) and Navigators’ Cameron Nielsen took seventh (10:27.01).

Northwest Christian’s Nina Fraser took second in the 2B girls long jump at 16-10 1/2. Pope John Paul II’s Clare Kondrat took second in the 1B girls 3,200 at 12:23.86.

Mary M. Knight’s Kaylee Sowle took third in the 1B girls 100 at 13.26. Pope John Paul II’s Molly Zepeda took third in the 1B girls 100 hurdles at 17.39 and 300 hurdles at 49.26.

Pope John Paul II’s 1,600 boys relay team (Trevor Dugo, Sean Foley, Joe Oczkewicz, Mattox Marsh) took third in 1B at 3:38.63.

Rainier’s Benjamin Johnson placed fourth in the 2B boys 400 at 52.27.

Elma’s Jalyn Sackrider took fifth in the 1A girls discus at 119-4. Northwest Christian’s 4x200 girls relay (Nina Fraser, Jamie Kier, Onajite Ifie and Tosin Faleke) placed fifth in 2B at 1:51. Rainier’s Kaeley Schultz took fifth in the 2B girls high jump at 5-0.

Rainier’s Sophie Beadle placed sixth in the 2B girls 400 at 1:02.25, while Northwest Christian’s Faleke took seventh at 1:02.47. Faleke also placed eighth in the 200 at 27.19. Rainier’s Brie Klein took sixth in the 2B girls 100 hurdles at 17.02 and eighth in the 300 hurdles at 50.09.

Pope John Paul II’s Joshua Braun placed seventh in the 1B boys 110 hurdles at 18.36. Pope John Paul II’s Maggie Larson placed seventh in the 1B girls 800 at 2:35.83. Mary M. Knight’s Austin Fries took seventh in the 1B boys high jump at 5-10.

Northwest Christian’s 1,600 boys relay (Anson Chase, Josiah Salazar-Fox, Hamilton Summers, McSheffrey) took eighth in 2B at 3:40.42.

Some events were not complete when The Olympian went to press.

3A baseball

Gig Harbor broke up a tie game with a seven-run seventh inning on Saturday, upending Capital, 11-4, in the state 3A third/fourth place game in Pasco.

The Cougars crawled back from 2-0 and 4-2 deficits. Kyle Johnson, who went 2-for-3 with four RBI, homered in the bottom of the fifth inning to draw Capital even at 4.

Owen Wild broke the tie with a two-double and Sam Toglia also hit a two-run double. Wild came up again and drove in another run with a single. The Tides were also aided by three walks and an error in the inning.

Other highlights

Rainier High’s baseball team lost, 11-6, to Brewster to finish fourth. The Mountaineers were in the third/fourth place game after losing to Kalama, 14-8, on Friday in the semifinals despite Ricky Cruse going 3-for-4 with three RBI. ... Tumwater softball finished fourth in the state after losing, 8-2, to Ridgefield in their third game of the day on Saturday. Earlier, the T-Birds downed Eatonville, 9-4 ,and Sehome, 8-6, to get to the third/fourth place game. ... W.F. West lost in the 2A softball championship game, 3-0, to Woodland.