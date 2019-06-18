North Thurston’s Jack Harrison is the 2019 soccer player of the year for The Olympian. June 12th photo sbloom@theolympian.com

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area boys soccer team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jack Harrison, North Thurston, sr. — Jack Harrison, North Thurston, sr. — The player opposing coaches always wanted their players to account for while he was on the field, the Rams’ holding mid scored a goal and notched seven assists, but was more importantly an integral part of North Thurston’s defense, earning praise from his coach for “breaking up counter attacks before they can happen.” Few players could match Harrison’s combination of talent and soccer IQ.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brett Bartlett, Tumwater — Led the T-Birds to a 13-1-5 record and top finish in the 2A Evergreen. Also coached the team’s first win against 4A rival Olympia in over a decade, with a 2-1 victory against the Bears on March 14. T-Birds outscored opponents 51-25 this season,.

FORWARDS

Olympia forward Adam Rapacz (13) collides with Kamiak defender Cade Cooke Tuesday as the Bears hosted visiting Knights in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Manny Nicasio, Shelton, sr. — The 3A South Sound Conference co-MVP was the focal point of the Highclimbers’ attack, leading Shelton to a third-place finish in the 3A SSC behind Gig Harbor and Peninsula.

Austin Mikesh, Tumwater, sr. — The T-Birds forward scored 22 goals and tallied 12 assists in just 16 games. Scored a hat trick and added an assist in Tumwater’s 4-2 win against rival Centralia on April 26. Headed to TCC.

Alex Alvarenga, Centralia, jr. — The 2A Evegreen’s offensive player of the year scored 23 goals for the Tigers, leading Centralia to a second-place finish in league behind Tumwater.

Adam Rapacz, Olympia, jr. — Olympia’s leading goal scorer for the third straight year, Rapacz finished with eight goals and two assists, including two goals against 4A state champion Puyallup.

MIDFIELDERS

Dakota Seddon, Tumwater, sr. — Senior played as an attacking mid, central mid and on the outside, creating chances for the T-Birds wherever he was on the field. Scored two goals and added six assists.

Mario Silva, Centralia, sr. — Played as an offensive midfielder and forward and was highly active, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists for the Tigers.

Braven Baxter, Olympia, soph. — Was a tenacious midfielder for the Bears, scoring a goal and an assist on the season and providing a physical edge for Olympia. SPSL 4A second-team all-league selection.

DEFENDERS

Connor Barnes, Olympia, fr. — Didn’t miss a single minute of any game during his first high school season. The second-team SPSL 4A all-league selection was a revelation at center back, anchoring one of the league’s top defenses.

Christian Sanchez, Aberdeen, sr. — Senior center back was 2A Evergreen defensive player of the year, anchoring the Bobcats’ back line.

Alex Lopez, Shelton, sr. — Senior center back was a 3A South Sound Conference first-team all-league selection, leading the Highclimbers’ back line and guiding Shelton to a third-place league finish.

Travis Luther, Tumwater, sr. — T-Birds outside back scored five goals and racked up eight assists for the 2A Evergreen champs.

GOALKEEPER

Olympia High School’s senior goalie Sawyer Price is one of the area’s top returners. photo taken @ their April 15th practice Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Sawyer Price, Olympia, sr. — Two-time 4A SPSL first-team keeper only had three losses in 15 games in the regular season. Opponents averaged less than one goal per game.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Kio Cyr, Olympia, sr; Jaylen Johnson, North Thurston, jr; Amir Sos, North Thurston, soph.

Midfielders: Evan Ellison, Black Hills, jr; Elliot Rains, Capital, sr; Christian Rangel-Velazquez, Centralia, sr.

Defenders: Jacob Balikov, Olympia, jr; Zach Dodge, Tumwater, sr.; Jose Pena, Centralia, sr.

Goalkeeper: Carson Collard, Capital, sr.