Michael Came turns to throws to first during May 20th fielding drills at Olympia High School. sbloom@theolympian.com

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area baseball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brock Jones, W.F. West, sr. — Finished his senior campaign with a 4-3 record and a 0.82 ERA, striking out 89 batters over 44 innings. Class 2A Evergreen MVP led Bearcats to league title and 2A state tournament. UW commit was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 16th round.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Derek Weldon, Olympia — Took a team of unheralded players without any big-time recruits all the way to the Class 4A state championship game, beating loaded Skyline, Federal Way and Issaquah teams along the way.

PITCHERS

Jeter Larson, River Ridge, sr. — Lower Columbia commit was the 2A SPSL MVP after posting a 9-2 record with a 1.46 ERA, 73 strikeouts and just eight walks in 66 innings. Also hit .313 with 24 RBI.

Michael Came, Olympia, jr. — 4A SPSL pitching MVP set a school record for wins with a 10-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 72 innings.

Kyle Casperson, Capital, sr. — Posted a 1.97 ERA in 71 innings, with a 7-5 record and 58 strikeouts. At the plate, hit .322 with five doubles, a home run and 16 RBI.

CATCHER

Justin Galvin, North Thurston, jr. — First-team 3A South Sound Conference selection was one of the area’s top defensive catchers. At the plate, hit .233 for the Rams.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Ethan Loveless, Black Hills, sr. — Hit .405 with two home runs, 14 RBI and three doubles. First-team 2A Evergreen selection.

INFIELDERS

Colton Steepy, Timberline, sr. — Hit .469 for the Blazers with 15 runs scored, eight RBI and five stolen bases. Lower Columbia commit.

Taylor Simmons, Black Hills, sr. — Hit .417 with two doubles, six RBI and nine stolen bases.

Kyle Johnson, Capital, sr. — Hit .301 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 26 RBI for the Cougars, leading Capital to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals.

LeAndre Gaines, W.F. West, jr. — First baseman hit .545 with four home runs, 30 runs scored and 20 RBI.

Damon Gaither, Tumwater, jr. — First-team 2A Evergreen first baseman hit .475 with 29 hits, including 10 doubles with 21 RBI.

OUTFIELDERS

Blake Anderson, River Ridge, sr. — First-team 2A SPSL outfielder hit .547 and stole 26 bases for the Hawks. Lower Columbia commit.

Ryely Larson, River Ridge, sr. — First-team 2A SPSL outfielder hit .411 with 26 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Lower Columbia commit.

Daniel Furman, Timberline, sr. — Blazers’ center fielder hit .439 with eight runs, 12 RBI and three stolen bases. On the mound, posted a 1.00 ERA in 28 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts to just six walks. Lower Columbia commit.

Reid Little, Tumwater, jr. — Hit .368 with 21 hits, including three doubles and 16 RBI. Tied school record for triples with four.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Landen Jordan, Tumwater, sr; Aiden Herrick, Olympia, soph; Kadon Wright, Black Hills, sr; Daniel Fagerness, W.F. West, sr; Corbin Waite, Yelm, sr.

Infielders: Silas Jenson, Capital, jr; Samuel Flynn, River Ridge, sr; Josiah Johnson, W.F. West, sr; Jared Winters, Rochester, jr; Conrad Carr, North Thurston, jr; Shea Thomas, North Thurston, sr.

Designated hitter: Carson Kero, Capital, sr.

Outfielders: Lane Douglas, W.F. West; Bodey Smith, Rochester, jr.

Catchers: Tyler Soderback, Rochester, sr; Mathew Osberg, Shelton, jr.