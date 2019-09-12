Week 2: High school football games of the week in the Olympia area

Black Hills senior Zach Loveless during football practice at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Week one of the high school football season is in the books. Here are some games to watch in week two in the Olympia area.

Fife (1-0) vs. Black Hills (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tumwater District Stadium

Black Hills High School was in uncharted seas, the second round of last season’s 2A state football playoffs, when the Wolves collided with an obstacle they didn’t see coming.

Averaging more than 42 points going in, the Wolves ran into a motivated Trojan defense equipped with an accurate scouting report. Black Hills’ defense matched Fife’s possession for possession until the final four-plus minutes, when the Trojans snapped a scoreless tie with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Gannon Ginnis to Ethan Policar.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A Wolves’ trick play on the ensuing possession resulted in a Fife interception. Ginnis kept for a 23-yard touchdown run and the game ended, 14-0.

Friday night, again at home, Black Hills gets a chance at revenge, meeting a 1-0 Trojans team that lost Ginnis, Policar and others to graduation. Fife won its opener, 40-6, over Foster last week.

The Wolves, also replacing key graduates, rallied to down Bremerton, 33-29, on the road last week with new quarterback Ryan Moloney and running back Payton Hoyt keying the offense. Linebacker Zach Loveless and defensive end Julian Kennedy sparked the defense.

“We need to cut down on penalties, improve our tackling and put what we practice into action,” Black Hills coach Kirk Stevens said.

The game will be streamed live online on the NFHS network.

Port Angeles (0-1) at North Thurston (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday at South Sound Stadium

Coming off a 43-7 road rout of West Seattle in coach Terry Shaw’s debut, North Thurston will try to repeat over the only other team it beat last season, Port Angeles.

Against the Wildcats, Keeton Maggard completed 5-of-6 passes for 99 yards. Zablon Lamp caught two touchdown passes and Xavier Barnes one. Jase Marcott took a West Seattle kickoff 76 yards up the left side for a touchdown and Tannar Lee scored on a fumble return.

Lee also was in on 9.5 tackles and had two sacks defensively while Brigg Hood, who also came in for praise from Shaw for his blocking on offense, tallied 2.5 sacks.

The Roughriders lost at home to the Rams, 21-7, last season. They opened 2019 with a 23-0 loss to visiting Forks, a 1A school.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Cable completed 7-of-17 passes for 89 yards and also ran 10 times for 99 yards. Senior outside linebacker Nolan Hughes was in on 13 tackles and junior inside linebacker Jacob Felton 11.

Yelm (0-1) at Tumwater (1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tumwater District Stadium

Last week, 2A Tumwater recorded an emphatic 55-0 victory over a team coming off a visit to the second round of the 3A state playoffs, Timberline.

Thursday they’ll host another in Yelm, which lost its opener to Skyview, 33-13, and lost four players to collegiate teams: lineman Jacob Dimond (Idaho State), quarterback Kyle Robinson (Pacific Lutheran), wide receiver Kodee Gifford (Linfield) and linebacker Derrick Platt (Whitworth).

In the loss to Skyview, new quarterback Ben Hoffman found a new pass catcher in Auzzie Shuler, who had focused on basketball the past two years. Lineman Bradley McGannon turned fullback to score a pair of one-yard touchdowns.

Tumwater, which barely escaped Yelm with a 17-14 win in 2018, was dominant against the Blazers thanks to a defense that held Timberline to negative rushing yards. Offensively, the Thunderbirds countered with three effective running backs, Hunter Baker (75 yards and three touchdowns, Dylan Paine (51 yards on a team-high 12 carries in his first game back from an ACL tear) and breakout senior Jaylen Clay (48 yards and a touchdown). Jack Jones also ran for a score as Tumwater used eight running backs in all.

Clay caught one of two long touchdown passes from senior quarterback Cody Whalen. Danny Goodburn snagged the other.

Seton Catholic (1-0) vs. Northwest Christian (0-0) at Beaver Stadium in Tenino

2B Northwest Christian plays its first game since dropping football after a winless season in 2011. The Navigators have joined forces with Tacoma’s Life Christian, which discontinued its team after a 5-5 campaign last fall, on a co-op team.

Running back Daishun Nichols, who rushed for 669 yards and 8 touchdowns for Life Christian as a freshman in 2018 and also caught 13 passes for 114 yards, will center Northwest Christian’s offense. Coach Mark Smith, who led the program at Tacoma Baptist for many years, points to sophomore linebacker Adam Brooks, who played at Capital last year, and two-way lineman Dylan Ing as other likely standouts.

Seton Catholic, a 1A school from Vancouver, may be a good match for the newcomer Navigators as 16 of the 27 players on the Cougars’ roster are new to high school football.

The Cougars defeated Chimacum, 19-8, last week as Elijah Volk scored two touchdowns and Luke Pitzer passed for 145 yards.